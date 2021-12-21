“You are better than that” – Chris Sutton blasts ‘bad sport’ Jurgen Klopp for treatment of reporter after Liverpool draw

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has blasted Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his treatment of a reporter following the Reds' draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool and Tottenham played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday. Diogo Jota, Andrew Robertson, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son found the back of the net in a game that was not short of controversy.

Andrew Robertson was sent off for a challenge on Emerson Royal in the second half, while Harry Kane escaped the same punishment for a tackle on the Scot. Both Liverpool and Tottenham had penalty shouts turned down by referee Paul Tierney.

Jurgen Klopp was in no mood to take tricky questions following the game and was left particularly irritated by BBC reporter Rob Nothman. The German was infuriated after he was asked about the number of chances COVID-hit Liverpool conceded against Spurs. He said:

“Wow, I am sure this isn’t the first time you have asked these kinds of silly questions. We have five players out. We play with a 19-year-old boy [Tyler Morton] and you ask me this question.”

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has now come to Rob Nothman's defence and criticized Jurgen Klopp for being a bad sport. He said on BBC [via HITC]:

“That’s incredible. Honestly, what was actually wrong with the question? I mean, was it that bad? They didn’t lose, but they also didn’t get a result."

“He’s a bit of a bad sport at times, Jurgen Klopp. It’s unfair on Rob Nothman, I don’t care what anyone says. It’s a straight question. Just answer it. We all have jobs to do," he added.

“It’s alright when Liverpool are winning. He comes out with a big smile. Shows his teeth and cracks a joke. But when things don’t go well. Come on, Jurgen. You are better than that," said Sutton.

Mark Pougatch @markpougatch As ever a totally fair and editorially rigorous question from Rob Nothman @5liveSport to Jurgen Klopp on the chances they gave up. The whole point of interviewers is that they do ask such questions - as Sky @GeoffShreeves @skysports_PatD do. #TOTLIV As ever a totally fair and editorially rigorous question from Rob Nothman @5liveSport to Jurgen Klopp on the chances they gave up. The whole point of interviewers is that they do ask such questions - as Sky @GeoffShreeves @skysports_PatD do. #TOTLIV

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool looking to bounce back against Leicester City

Liverpool had a frustrating night in London as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur. Jurgen Klopp and Co. will now look to return to winning ways when they face Leicester City in the EFL Cup.

The Reds will look to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition when they host Brendan Rodgers' side on Wednesday. Liverpool, though, are still without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones, who tested positive for COVID last week.

Andrew Robertson will also miss the clash with Leicester after receiving a red card against Spurs.

