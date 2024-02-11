“You are not biased against me because of my profession” - Japan’s top male escort pens emotional note for Lionel Messi after receiving special gift

Lionel Messi and Japan's top male escort Fuuga Matsuo (Roland) met in the Far East country, with the Argentine legend leaving the latter with a special gift. Roland took to Instagram to share pictures of his meet with Messi, attaching an emotional note as the caption.

After their Inter Miami's tour of Hong Kong, the MLS team visited Japan, where the encounter between Messi and Roland took place. It led to Roland receiving a pair of signed football boots from the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Japanese escort was clearly touched by the gift, as he shared his feelings on Instagram (via 8days):

“You are not biased against me because of my profession. You are friendly to me. Thank you for taking time [to meet me]. Thank you for telling me that 'no matter what industry I am in, being able to become a master in it' is extremely meaningful. There are only three kinds of people in the world: me, Messi and, others."

Here is the Instagram post from Roland:

Lionel Messi absence vs Hong Kong XI leads to canceled friendly between Argentina and Nigeria

The friendly match between Argentina and Nigeria that was set to happen in mainland China has been canceled due to Lionel Messi's absence against Hong Kong XI.

In the region, 40,000 fans had eagerly awaited Messi's appearance in a friendly match for Inter Miami. However, the forward never got on the pitch and this quickly led to boos and calls for refunds.

Messi has since explained that he could not play because of a hamstring injury, but it did not help that he took to the pitch only days later against Vissel Kobe in Japan.

This has been seen as an affront by the Chinese government, which has led to the friendly between Argentina and Nigeria getting canceled. According to the Hangzhou Sports Bureau on WeChat (via Eurosport), the cancellation is:

“In view of the reason everyone knows. The conditions for holding the event are immature and it has been decided that the event should be cancelled.”