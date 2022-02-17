“You have a big future ahead of you at United” – Source reveals Ralf Rangnick wants ‘versatile’ Manchester United loanee back at Old Trafford

Ralf Rangnick has been handing out opportunities to youngsters in the Manchester United squad and Anthony Elanga has been the prime beneficiary. The German is only acting as an interim manager for the rest of the season, but will continue with the Red Devils in an advisory role afterwards.

Rangnick is not just keeping an eye on the young players who are currently in his squad but is also keenly observing the development of Manchester United loanees. One such player who has come to his notice is Brandon Williams.

The 21-year-old was sent on loan to Norwich City by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the start of the season. He has established himself as a regular starter in the Canaries line-up and his importance in the squad has increased since Dean Smith's arrival. The versatile full-back has made 21 appearances for Norwich across all competitions this season.

According to what a Source told The Sun, Rangnick is looking forward to Williams' return and indeed considers him a part of the club's future.

The source said:

"Brandon couldn’t play when United took on Norwich in December because of the loan deal agreement. He watched the game and was saying hello to some of the United players he is mates with when Rangnick made a beeline for him."

It is worth noting that at the time of this Premier League clash, the German had only been appointed by Manchester United about a fortnight ago. Clearly, he was quick to update and familiarize himself with how the club is being run and which young prospects they have.

The source added:

"He (Rangnick) said he was aware of him, that he rated him and that he definitely wanted him back at United when the loan deal ends. So the message was ‘keep working hard and enjoying playing and you have a big future ahead of you at United’."

Apparently, the boss is impressed with his pace, ball-playing abilities and contribution in the attacking-third, which are also the qualities why he prefers Diogo Dalot over Aaron Wan-Bissaka these days. It will be interesting to see when the new manager arrives in the summer, Williams will be a part of his plans or not.

Manchester United get back to winning ways in the Premier League

The Red Devils finally got a win in the English top-flight on home turf against Brighton. In the previous two games against Burnley and Southampton, despite having scored first, Ralf Rangnick's side gave away the lead and could not get a grip over the tie.

Their display against the Seagulls was not exceptional either, but they did the needful to see the game out, registering a clean sheet and managing to double their lead. Cristiano Ronaldo felt like he was in good rhythm as he scored Manchester United's first goal, and his first for the year 2022.

Later, Bruno Fernandes doubled the lead in the final minutes of the game as Brighton were reduced to 10 men for the majority of the second half. Manchester United will feel confident after this victory and take the momentum to Elland Road for their clash against Leeds United on Sunday.

