“You are bizarre” - Endrick sends message to Real Madrid star after 5-0 win over Alaves

Real Madrid-bound Brazilian wonderkid Endrick took to his Instagram handle to laud compatriot and Madrid star Vinicius Jr. following their victory over Deportivo Alaves. Los Blancos ran rampant over the 11th-placed La Liga outfit, thrashing them 5-0 on Tuesday (May 14).

In what served as a prelude to their upcoming Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund (June 1), Real Madrid's attacking capabilities were on full display in a commanding performance against Alaves. Led by Jude Bellingham's dynamic display, which included a goal and two assists, and Vinicius Jr.'s clinical brace, Los Blancos cruised to a comprehensive victory.

From the outset, Real Madrid asserted their dominance, with Bellingham opening the scoring with a fortuitous sliced volley just 10 minutes into the game. Vinicius Jr. doubled Madrid's lead with a composed finish (27'), capping off a fluid team move before Federico Valverde added a third on the stroke of halftime.

Vinicius Jr. completed his brace with Madrid's fourth goal in the 70th minute, with substitute Arda Guler adding the finishing touch with a late strike (81').

Following the match, Palmeiras striker Endrick, who is set to join Madrid in the coming season, commented on Vinicius Jr.'s Instagram post. He wrote:

"You are bizarre, VJR7!"

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Alaves game ahead of Champions League final

Madrid will compete for their 15th Champions League title when they face Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at Wembley Stadium. With form on their side in the lead-up to the all-important fixture, Los Blancos' coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed optimism regarding their chances. He said in the post-match media session (via Managing Madrid):

"These games are important to maintain the rhythm, the good dynamics, the motivation and the good play. There are two weeks left. Now we’ll rest for a few days and next week we’ll do some physical work. In the second week we will do tactical work."

"For me as a coach, it’s the best season. The team has been fantastic, we deservedly won LaLiga. We’re on a cloud, but we have to keep going because we haven’t played the most important game yet."

"This team has a lot of talent. Very young people with a lot of quality. It has the opportunity to mark an era in the future, given the value of the youngsters we have."

Real Madrid have already clinched their 36th La Liga title. They maintain a massive 17-point lead over arch-rivals FC Barcelona.