"You brought up a point" - Jose Mourinho shuns question about new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has no words of advice for incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The former United boss was asked the same ahead of Roma's clash with Leicester City in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday. A reporter asked Mourinho about the appointment of Ten Hag as the Red Devils' next boss.

Asking for his opinion on the same, Mourinho, in his usual charismatic manner, responded (via StrettyNews):

“You brought up a point – it is my former club. Not my club. No, I don’t have advice.”

Jose Mourinho on his former club [Man Utd] appointing Erik Ten hag and if he has any advice for him: " You touched the point, my former club. Not my club. I don't have any advice." #MUFC

The Portuguese manager is the last Old Trafford boss to bring trophies to the club, delivering the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League title.

However, Mourinho's spell in charge of United ended in acrimonious circumstances after he forged a fractious relationship with the board. Nevertheless, United fans still hold Mourinho in high regard, as he's the club's most successful manager in the post Sir AlexFerguson era.

Former Manchester United manager's advice to Erik ten Hag

Louis van Gaal was sacked after winning the FA Cup

Jose Mourinho's response over Ten Hag taking over at Manchester United speaks volumes of his opinion about the club.

Former Red Devils manager Louis van Gaal was asked for his opinion on his compatriot's potential arrival. Van Gaal was famously sacked after he won the FA Cup.

When reports were starting to emerge about Ten Hag being considered the favorite for the role, Van Gaal warned the Ajax coach about joining a 'commercial club'. He told reports (via Guardian):

“Erik ten Hag is a great coach, and that is always good for Manchester United. But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it’s a difficult choice for a coach. He would be better going to a football club. I’m not going to advise him; he’ll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club.”

Ten Hag has agreed a three-year deal, with the option of a further year. The advice that Mourinho may have given Ten Hag would probably have been to be cautious about how he goes about his job.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Rangnick confirms ten Hag plans: "In my last clubs we never signed a player without approval of manager. I'm pretty sure this will be case here with ten Hag". "Together with the board, scouting department and possibly myself, we will decide on right players", he added.

Given the constant managerial changes in the post-Ferguson era, new managers have had to start things from scratch.

Ten Hag has a huge task in overhauling this current crop of players who have disappointed this season, exiting all cup competitions. They sit sixth in the Premier League table, trailing fourth-placed Arsenal by six points with four games remaining.

