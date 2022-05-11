"You can always rely on him" - Michael Owen heaps praise on in-form Liverpool star after Aston Villa win

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen has heaped praise on Sadio Mane after he scored the winning goal in a hard-fought 2-1 away win against Aston Villa on 10 May.

The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner, while giving his analysis on Optus Sport after the game, extolled the Senegal international's contributions to Jurgen Klopp's side.

“He’s always just slightly in the shadow of Mo Salah," he said. "His contract expires at the same time but everyone talks about Salah’s. Salah is always going for the Golden Boot, but Mane is just behind by two, three, four goals.

“But he contributes virtually just as much," he added. "What a brilliant player he has been for Liverpool, you can always rely on him, he never gets injured – as tough as anything. Reliable source of goals, big goals!”

The 30-year-old scored the winning goal with a deft header in the 65th minute. He showed great awareness and technique to glance the ball past Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal after Luis Diaz's brilliant cross into the box.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Our centre-backs combining to hit back immediately at Villa Park Big goal JoelOur centre-backs combining to hit back immediately at Villa Park Big goal Joel 👌Our centre-backs combining to hit back immediately at Villa Park ⚽ https://t.co/0WfJ5mL6wR

Aston Villa had a quick start and opened the scoring through Douglas Luiz in the third minute but Liverpool equalized just three minutes later through Joel Matip.

Both sides fashioned good chances in a hard-fought encounter before Mane's winning goal 25 minutes from time.

Liverpool's win keep their slight hopes alive for a unique quadruple

The Reds moved joint-level on points with Manchester City

Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Tottenham on 7 May was detrimental to their title hopes. Manchester City's emphatic 5-0 victory over Newcastle United a day later saw the defending champions go three points clear.

It also gave Pep Guardiola's side an edge in goal difference, which could be crucial as they approach the end of the season.

The Reds traveled to the west Midlands on Tuesday knowing that anything other than a victory at Villa Park would all but end their frail title hopes.

Their poor start threatened to unravel their quest to dethrone Manchester City but the Anfield outfit ultimately clawed back to secure maximum points.

The win takes the Reds joint-level with City on 86 points, although they are behind the Mancunians on goal difference.

Pep Guardiola's side will have the opportunity to reclaim their three-point advantage when they travel to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, 11 May.

The Reds fans will be watching the proceedings at the Molineux closely and will be hoping that the home side can do them a favor.

