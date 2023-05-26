"You can call me next time" - Barcelona loanee slams media for misinterpreting message about his time at La Liga club

Barcelona loanee Samuel Umtiti recently hit out at the media for wrong translations of his comments about his time at the Catalan club. Umtiti was asked in a recent interview about his time at Barca.

Speaking to Canal+, the Frenchman, who is currently on loan at Serie A club Lecce, said (via Barca Universal):

“I’m fine. I’ve spent four years in the Galleys, they’ve been hard four years, but now I’ve rediscovered my smile and the joy of playing football. They have given me this confidence here and I’ve been able to express myself as I did years ago."

He added:

“I don’t know if it was depression, but it was really complicated and difficult at all levels. I closed myself off a lot with my close people. There were times in Barcelona when I didn’t want to leave the house. My friends told me to go out to change my mind, but I told them no, that I wanted to be alone. It was very complicated.”

However, his comments were translated wrong and reports percolated that Umtiti claimed he was imprisoned at Barca. The defender has now dismissed those claims. The French central defender released a statement on Instagram, saying:

“To all journalists and newspapers… If you need help translating, you can call me next time. Depression equals depression, nothing to do with “prison” or jail. Thank you very much.”

Umtiti has made 133 appearances for Barcelona and is also a World Cup winner with France in 2018.

What is Samuel Umtiti's record at Barcelona?

Samuel Umtiti, 29, was a crucial player at the heart of the defense for Barcelona upon his arrival at the club. However, with time, he lost form and eventually lost his place in the team.

The former Lyon defender spent six seasons at Camp Nou before leaving the club on loan and joining Serie A side Lecce. He made a total of 133 appearances for the Blaugrana.

Umtiti won seven trophies as well, including two La Liga titles. However, it's very unlikely that he can make a return to the team and regain his place. With Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, and Jules Kounde, Xavi has found the right mix for his defense. Hence, it seems that Umtiti will have to contemplate his future elsewhere.

Poll : 0 votes