“You can call me whatever you want” – Jose Enrique questions why Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo instead of Arsenal star

Ex-Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has questioned why his former club signed Cody Gakpo instead of Arsenal new-boy Leandro Trossard. Jurgen Klopp's side lured the Dutch attacker to Anfield from PSV Eindhoven for around £40 million.

Gakpo, 23, arrived at the club with a glowing reputation as one of Europe's brightest forwards, scoring 55 goals and providing 50 assists in 159 games for PSV. However, he has yet to impress for the Merseysiders, featuring four times without a goal contribution to his name.

Meanwhile, Trossard, 28, joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion for £27 million. He brings years of Premier League experience and has already shown that he'll suit Mikel Arteta's system in the two games he has appeared in. Enrique ponders why Liverpool didn't pursue the Belgian instead of Gakpo. He wrote on his Twitter account:

"You can call me whatever you want but I’m watching arsenal and something that I say it before I even say it more now. That we sign gakpo instead of trossard for half of the price I don’t understand. Really like trossard."

Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signing of Gakpo after the Red Devils held a long-standing interest in the Dutchman. Many will point to the fact that the former PSV winger has a younger profile than Trossard.

Alongside this, Gakpo still needs time to adapt to the Premier League and is playing in a team at Anfield who are struggling for form. They are ninth in the league. Meanwhile, Trossard joined a high-flying Arsenal side that are top of the table.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale reckons Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is underrated

Aaron Ramsdale claims that Jordan Henderson (in pic) is underrated.

Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale has claimed that Liverpool captain Henderson is underrated. It's fair to say that the English midfielder often finds himself under scrutiny by fans despite being a consistent performer for Klopp's side. He has featured 22 times across competitions, providing an assist.

Ramsdale suggested that Henderson doesn't get credit because he isn't an enthralling talent that supporters can relate to. He told the Fellas podcast:

"He gets so disrespected because he doesn’t play all the nice stuff."

The Gunners shot-stopper continued:

“He runs like 12km a game, the way he talks to people on the pitch. The things he does do, he’ll play an unbelievable pass or cross, but it won’t really get talked about because he’s probably just done it once in the game. He’s properly underrated at England by the fans, not by the players. They love him.”

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 for £20 million. The Englishman has made 471 appearances during his time at Anfield, scoring 33 goals and providing 59 assists. He has captained the Merseysiders to the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup.

