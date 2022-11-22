"You can come to the hotel to get laid" - Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal's hilarious conversation with his wife emerges after 2022 FIFA World Cup win against Senegal

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal was caught having a rather explicit chat with his wife during Holland's FIFA World Cup training session on Tuesday (November 22).

The Netherlands faced Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener on Monday (November 21). They got their campaign off to a winning start, with Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scoring in a 2-0 victory.

Oranje have already turned their attention towards their second group-stage match against Ecuador on Friday (November 25). They will be determined to build on their momentum when they face the South American nation.

The Netherlands have already begun training for the match, but appear to be in high spirits after beating Senegal. Manager Van Gaal was among those who were in a good mood in training on Tuesday.

Van Gaal was in fact filmed having a naughty conversation with his wife Truus during the session. In the said video, he can be heard asking his spouse to come to his hotel room 'to get laid':

“But you can come to the hotel. Just to my room. To get laid.”

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Van Gaal to his wife today: “But you can come to the hotel. Just to my room. To get laid.” [ @telegraaf Van Gaal to his wife today: “But you can come to the hotel. Just to my room. To get laid.” [@telegraaf] https://t.co/8MBXizUsba

This is not the first time Van Gaal and his wife have made the headlines during this FIFA World Cup season. The Netherlands manager was asked about Truus claiming he was superstitious at a press conference before the tournament. He said:

“No. I received orange underpants from her. Do you really think I will wear these orange pants every day? I only do it on match days. This is why I wear it. Out of respect for my sweet wife.”

Van Gaal has been married to Truus since 2008 and shared a holiday home with her in Portugal.

The Netherlands are hopeful of winning the FIFA World Cup

While Van Gaal is seemingly in a good mood, he will demand nothing but a win from his team in their next FIFA World Cup match. A win against Ecuador would see them place one foot in the knockout phase of the competition.

The Netherlands will then face hosts Qatar in their final group-stage match on November 29. As things stand, they are favorites to qualify for the next round as winners of Group A.

Van Gaal's side are considered one of the contenders to win the FIFA World Cup this year. Oranje, who did not feature in the 2018 edition of the tournament, will thus be hopeful of going all the way in Qatar.

Get Denmark vs Tunisia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes