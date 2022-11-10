"You can feel the fire in his belly", "The new George Best" - Liverpool fans hail youngster as a 'future star' for his eye-catching cameo in Derby County win

Liverpool fans were in awe of youngster Ben Doak during their team's win against Derby County in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, 9 November.

The Reds earned a 3-2 win in the penalty shootout after neither team failed to break the deadlock during regulation time.

Doak was introduced to the game in the 84th minute in place of Fabio Carvalho. The 16-year-old, who was signed from Celtic earlier this summer, made an instant impression on the fans.

His directness and fearless play stunned the fans. They were convinced that they have a diamond to be polished in their hands in the form of Doak. Many went on to compare him to Manchester United legend George Best. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Liverpool fans:

Anfield Fix 🇵🇸 @AnfieIdFix Doak is the new George Best Doak is the new George Best

Laurie @LFCLaurie About 5 minutes of Ben Doak and you can already tell he’s a future star.



Done more in 5 minutes than a lot of the others have done in 60 minutes. About 5 minutes of Ben Doak and you can already tell he’s a future star.Done more in 5 minutes than a lot of the others have done in 60 minutes.

Lewis Bower @LewisBower2021 When the ball is at his feet, you can feel the fire in his belly. Ben Doak is here. When the ball is at his feet, you can feel the fire in his belly. Ben Doak is here.

Samuel @SamueILFC Ben Doak is 16 and is taking on players without fear. Massive prospect for the future. Ben Doak is 16 and is taking on players without fear. Massive prospect for the future.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP After signing from Celtic in the summer 16 year old Ben Doak makes his Liverpool debut. Incredible rise already at Liverpool. After signing from Celtic in the summer 16 year old Ben Doak makes his Liverpool debut. Incredible rise already at Liverpool.

Anfield Fix 🇵🇸 @AnfieIdFix I thought “generates football” was a fugazi tactico expression until I seen Ben Doak. Now I understand I thought “generates football” was a fugazi tactico expression until I seen Ben Doak. Now I understand

The Reds will return to action against Southampton on Saturday, 12 November. The Premier League clash at Anfield will be Jurgen Klopp's side's last clash ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool star Jordan Henderson wrote about the importance of the Carabao Cup

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson recently wrote about the Carbao Cup in his programme notes. The England international wrote (via liverpool.com):

“I’ve no doubt there will be many, many people at Anfield this evening who will have a lot of special memories about our most recent Carabao Cup campaign. After winning the trophy last season, this is a competition that means a great deal to everyone involved with Liverpool. So, it is great to be able to participate in it once again.

"The fact that we won the cup earlier this year speaks for itself. As captain, I was fortunate to be given the honour to lift the trophy and that is something which will live with me forever."

Henderson added:

“Given how hard it is to win any competition, winning it understandably dominates people’s thoughts and feelings – but I can’t help feeling that what happened in the build-up to that unforgettable day at Wembley should be just as prominent in our thoughts."

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes