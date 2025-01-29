"You can go when you are 30 or 32 years old" - Ex-Real Madrid star urges Vinicius Jr to snub potential move to Saudi Arabia

Former Real Madrid midfielder Luis Milla has urged superstar Vinicius Jr to snub any potential moves to Saudi Arabia. It is popular knowledge that the Gulf kingdom are highly interested in a move for the 24-year-old winger, who won FIFA The Best Men's Player 2024.

Last season, the Brazilian was instrumental in Los Blancos clinching the Champions League trophy and the LaLiga title. This season, he has continued his remarkable run of form, scoring 16 goals and providing 10 goals in just 26 appearances across all competitions.

Rumors coming out of Spain (via ESPN) have stated that Saudi Arabia are preparing a mega package of approximately €1.3 billion for Vinicius. While €300 million will go to Los Blancos as a transfer fee, the remaining €1 billion will be tax-free for the winger across a five-year contract.

Trending

However, he has been urged from taking the deal, with Luis Milla explaining (via Madrid Universal):

“Vinicius is a young player and I would tell him to stay at Madrid because, if you are going to move to a league like Arabia, I am very sorry but you can go when you are 30 or 32 years old."

In the meantime, Vinicius Jr will be suspended for Real Madrid's upcoming UEFA Champions League group-stage clash against Brest later today (January 29). This comes after he picked up three yellow cards in six continental games so far.

Carlo Ancelotti 'understands' Vinicius Jr options but insists Brazilian will 'choose glory' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up about Vinicius Jr being heavily linked to a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia. The Italian tactician spoke about the winger in his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Brest at the Stade du Roudourou.

Ancelotti made it clear that he would understand if the 24-year-old opted for an exit (via ESPN):

"I understand everything in football. I understood Toni Kroos retiring from football [last summer]. Not many people understood it but I did. I understand everything."

However, he went on to add:

"They're individual decisions. But to me, the player [Vinicius] looks happy and excited about staying here and winning trophies with Real Madrid. I think he's thinking about choosing glory."

Vinicius Jr has already won the UEFA Super Cup with Los Blancos this season. However, he missed out on the Supercopa de Espana, as they crashed out against Barcelona in the final, which La Blaugrana won 5-2 in Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback