"You can imagine the comments" - Mark Clattenburg issues warning to referee Clement Turpin who will oversee Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has warned Champions League final referee Clement Turpin ahead of Liverpool's clash with Real Madrid. Clattenburg, who has retired from officiating in the English top flight, noted how careful Turpin has to be in order to avoid falling for Real Madrid's antics during the game.

He was in charge when Villarreal beat Man Utd in the Europa final last year.



Turpin is no stranger to continental finals, having officiated the 2021 Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United. However, this Champions League final will be Turpin's biggest yet, and Clattenburg had words of warning for the French referee via his column in the Daily Mail:

"If Liverpool leave this final feeling robbed by the referee, you can imagine the comments. 'At least Dick Turpin wore a mask'. But hopefully France's Clement Turpin will have no such issues.

"He isn't the most popular among French fans. But UEFA consider Turpin one of the best in Europe — hence his appointment for the Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal last season. That didn't end well for the English."

Clattenburg continued:

"Likewise he was fourth official for the 2018 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, and we know how that ended. Liverpool will hope Turpin doesn't fall for any Real theatrics on Saturday night. He should oversee a fine final."

It's understandable that Clattenburg will have concerns about Madrid's antics in the final, especially because the Madridistas haven't exactly been disciplined this season.

A stunning 76 yellow cards in 38 league games, as well as 25 yellow cards in 12 continental games, show that Real Madrid might play a brutal game tonight. This is startling compared to Liverpool's 50 yellow cards in 38 league games and 14 yellow cards in 12 continental games.

Aurelien Tchouameni has reportedly 'reached an agreement' with both Liverpool and Real Madrid

French outlet RMC Sport has revealed that Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has 'reached an agreement' with both Champions League finalists.

The young Frenchman has been a target for both clubs for a while, as each European giant has shown interest in revamping their aging midfields. The 22-year-old was phenomenal for Monaco last season and is currently considered one of the best youngsters in European football.

Both teams have secured an agreement for the player’s services. He has reportedly accepted them and will decide by the end of the week. Tchouameni will not have an easy decision to make if his French outfit agree to the offers from both sides. After all, they are arguably two of the biggest juggernauts in European football, and he would be flattered to play at either Anfield or the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Tchouameni saga is sure to be resolved in the coming weeks ahead of an interesting summer window for both clubs.

