"You can name about 10 other players in the team who don't score enough" - Manchester United star launches staunch claim about Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United's midfielder Christian Eriksen has claimed that Rasmus Hojlund is not the only underperforming striker, and he's optimistic that the youngster will improve. This comes after his compatriot faced intense criticism for his performance in United's attack this season.

As a second-half substitute, Hojlund missed a dying-minute opportunity in United's 1-1 Premier League draw against Arsenal on Sunday (March 9). This also fueled questions regarding his proficiency as Manchester United's designated number nine.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Eriksen tried to defend Hojlund, his Danish compatriot and United teammate. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I am pretty confident that he will come good. He is a hard-working guy and he is unhappy when he doesn't score goals.But you can name about ten other players in the team who don't score enough goals. He is a good kid, he will be fine."

A neutral assessment of Hojlund's performance could indicate that he has struggled to impress in attack this season. In the Premier League, he has only managed to find the back of the net twice in 23 games.

However, his overall performance indicates that he has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 37 games this season. Given the massive expectations at Old Trafford, he has to improve in front of goal if he intends to retain his position in the first-team squad.

"I think we did well" - says Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has claimed that he believes his squad performed very well against Arsenal. This comes after United secured a 1-1 draw against the Gunners in the Premier League on Sunday, March 9.

In an interview after the game, Amorim shared his thoughts about the performance of his squad during the game. He said (via The United Stand):

"I think we did well. Of course we don't want to play like this defending so much and giving the ball to the opponent. With all the games and characteristics of the players. [Victor] Lindelof for example without a lot of games. Casemiro is more comfortable in this sort of game."

Manchester United are ranked 14th in the rankings, having secured 34 points from 28 league games this season. Meanwhile, they will take on Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday (March 13).

