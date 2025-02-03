"You can have it privately" - Former Manchester United star hits out at Ruben Amorim for Marcus Rashford comments

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre slammed Ruben Amorim for his comments about Marcus Rashford. The Portuguese tactician has stern words for the English forward and openly questioned his commitment to the club in comments to the press before he's sent out on loan to Aston Villa.

Silvestre joined the Red Devils in 1999 from Inter Milan for a reported €5.7 million fee. He made 361 appearances to help the team to four Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and one League Cup before joining Arsenal in 2008.

In a recent interview, he shared his displeasure at the way the new manager at Old Trafford treated the Carrington graduate. Silvestre said via the Birmingham Post:

“I think it's too much. I think it's disrespectful. You can say over the time he's been in charge, his communication has been difficult for him. Losing games, having player selection difficult, injuries. But talking about Marcus in such a way, nine years old he joined Manchester United, I think this type of conversation, you can have it privately. In public, I don't think that does anyone any favours, the team, the owners or Marcus.”

Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa on a loan, with an option to make the move permanent for a reported £40 million fee. He has not played for Manchester United since December 15, when Ruben Amorim dropped him after the tactician cited his lack of commitment.

"When you loan a player, you expect him to play and to improve, so there’s nothing humiliating there" - Ruben Amorim's response to Marcus Rashford leaving Manchester United on loan.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has shared his opinion on Marcus Rashford's departure from the club on loan. The Englishman joined Aston Villa on loan with an option to make it permanent after the Portuguese tactician left him out of the team.

Speaking to the press after his side lost 0-2 at home to Crystal Palace, Amorim insisted there was nothing wrong with the forward leaving on loan.

He said via the Daily Post:

“It’s not embarrassing. When you loan a player—and I don’t know, I think it’s not official—when you loan a player, you expect him to play and to improve, so there’s nothing humiliating there. I understand the question, but I’m just focused on my players, that’s all. So when the window closes, I will be really focused on just our team and improving our team.”

Marcus Rashford has been at Manchester United since he was seven and made 426 appearances for the English giants, scoring 138 goals and providing 63 assists.

