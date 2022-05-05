"You can put Lionel Messi in the team as well but you need to work together" - Quinton Fortune explains why 'something is not right' at Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune has underlined some of the club's issues that have come to his notice in a recent interview with The Athletic. The South African spent seven seasons at Old Trafford from 1999 to 2006, making a total of 126 appearances.

He has been shocked at the club's fall from grace since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, and admits that he is not used to accepting the average standards at Manchester United.

Fortune said:

"Even now, every time I go to Old Trafford, people ask me for a score prediction and I still say United will win 3-0 or 4-0. They look at me and say, ‘Are you OK?’. But it is what my head is used to."

The 44-year old then went on to suggest that even Lionel Messi will not be able to shine in this team because they lack unity and the players do not look happy playing alongside each other.

He added:

“Something is not right. They don’t look happy. When you see the players on the pitch, it does not look like they work together. With all the talent United have, if they do not work together, it has no purpose. You can put Lionel Messi in the team as well but you need to work together."

Fortune is especially disappointed at the lack of commitment he has seen from the Red Devils on the pitch and the absence of a fighting attitude from the players.

"If there is one thing a Manchester United team should never lack, it is that work ethic and that fight until the end. That is what we did every single day. It is tough watching the team now because you want to see the competitiveness as they have the talent on paper. But then it is, ‘Oh my goodness’ and then they perform like that."

The Old Trafford side have failed to qualify for the Champions League next season. They are currently sixth in the points table with 58 points from 36 games. Both Arsenal and Tottenham have two games in hand with 61 and 63 points, respectively.

Incoming Manchester United manager has to restore culture and draw inspiration from the past

Quinton Fortune has told Erik ten Hag how he should start his rebuild next season at Old Trafford. According to the South African, the Dutchman needs to work on the player's chemistry with one another and find happy individuals.

"Hopefully now, with Erik ten Hag coming in, he needs to find a way for them to work together, to find happy players and get those relationships going again."

The former Manchester United player is of the belief that it shouldn't be about paying crazy money to one individual and letting him carry the team. The past holds the blueprint according to Fortune. He said:

"It is about understanding people who fit Manchester United and the team. It can’t just be a big name who everyone wants and we pay crazy money. I am sorry to keep going back to the past, but that is the blueprint when you look at the talent, humility and character of the players we signed."

