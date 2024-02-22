"You can see around the place" - Diogo Dalot reveals how INEOS investment has affected the Manchester United players

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has explained how the INEOS investment has brought in positive energy at Old Trafford.

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has acquired 27.7% of the Red Devils and has already taken significant steps in remodelling the club's structure. He's brought in Omar Berrada as CEO and is rumored to be close to onboarding Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Talking about the mood in the camp following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment, Dalot told GOAL (via Manchester Evening News):

"It [INEOS] brought some different energy, which is always good when things are not going well. You can see around the place everybody was positive about it."

"They presented themselves to us with a lot of good energy and positive vibes for the future, so we were really excited to have them on board. So far we are very happy."

He added:

"It can [cause uncertainty] because there's a lot of noise all the time with Man United outside the pitch. We try as much as we can to keep it outside Carrington, try to do our job on the pitch and leave the rest for the media, for everybody that likes to speak about the club."

"But ultimately, it will always be what we do on the pitch. If you get results, everybody will be happy; if you don't, something will get wrong and [people] try to blame some things, but as players we try to give our best on the pitch and train and win games."

Manchester United are next in action in the Premier League on Saturday (February 24) when they host Fulham at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot highlights aim for the rest of Manchester United's season

Diogo Dalot

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot, meanwhile, believes the Red Devils can still win a trophy this season, presumably the FA Cup. Erik ten Hag's side will face Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of this competition on February 28.

They've been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and suffered a group-stage UEFA Champions League exit. Remaining hopeful for the rest of the campaign, Dalot said (via Manchester Evening News):

"This season, hopefully we can finish with one trophy and be in the Champions League, that would be also a step forward in my opinion when we didn't start the way we wanted."

Currently, Manchester United are placed sixth in the Premier League standings, five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa after 25 matches. They've won four league games on the bounce heading into the weekend's clash.