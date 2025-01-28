“You can see the Barca crest on his leg” - David Beckham opens up on Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona return

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has opened up on Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona. The former Manchester United and England midfielder claimed that the 37-year-old has already told him that he only 'thinks about living near the Camp Nou'.

An emotional Messi bid the Catalan giants, his boyhood club, adieu in the summer of 2021, joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer. After two years at the Parc des Princes, he moved to Miami and has already helped them achieve great success.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner leading the line, the Herons have already won the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters Shield title. The talismanic forward himself won the Major League Soccer's (MLS) MVP award for bagging 21 goals and 11 assists in just 22 games in the 2024 campaign.

Despite his incredible success in Florida, Messi has made it clear that he would love a return to Barcelona towards the end of his career. When asked about the Argentine icon's plans at the Economic Forum in Davos, Beckham said (via GOAL):

"I would like Messi to live in Miami when he retires, but Leo told me that he only thinks about living near the Camp Nou. There is no player who loves Barcelona as much as he does. You can see the Barca crest on his leg and even on his water bottle."

Messi's current contract at Inter Miami lasts until the end of the 2025 campaign. However, co-owner Jorge Mas is "convinced" that the legendary forward will stay beyond the inauguration of their new stadium in 2026.

"My place is there" - Lionel Messi's claim to family friend about potential return to Barcelona

A close family friend of Argentine forward Lionel Messi has claimed that he is planning to return to Barcelona after his stint at Inter Miami.

In conversation with La Nacion, Yanina Latorre said (via GOAL):

"He (Messi) told me that when he finishes here (in Miami), where he is happy, he will return to Barcelona."

When asked if the 37-year-old attacker showed a desire to continue with Inter Miami, Latorre said that he simply replied:

"No, my place is there."

Messi is widely considered to be the greatest player in Barcelona's history. His record for the Blaugrana was an eye-watering 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances across all competitions.

While his departure from the Camp Nou sent shockwaves through the footballing world in 2021, a potential return could send supporters all around the world into a frenzy. Considering the financial issues plaguing the Catalan giants at the moment, however, a move is improbable to even consider for president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco.

Up next, Messi will be in action in Inter Miami's pre-season friendly against Peruvian side Universitario on January 29.

