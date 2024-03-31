“You can see a bit of rust" - Ian Wright not impressed by Liverpool superstar's performance despite 2-1 Brighton win

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has reacted to Mohamed Salah's performance in Liverpool's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, March 31. The former Gunners forward noted that the Egyptian had 'a bit of rust' in him as he struggled to make the right decisions in front of the goal before turning up afterward.

Liverpool continued with their quest for the Premier League title this season when they welcomed Brighton to Anfield this afternoon. However, they suffered a big shock early into the game Danny Welbeck fired the visitors ahead with a cool finish in the opening two minutes.

Jurgen Klopp's men produced a fitting response not long after that as Luis Diaz restored parity with a brilliant effort at the 27th-minute mark. However, the Reds struggled to kill off the game despite creating many chances, with Mohamed Salah particularly guilty of squandering a number of them.

The Egyptian wasn't at the top of his game as he struggled to make the right decisions in front of goal. But he'd end up being decisive, bagging the winning goal for Liverpool in the 65th minute after being set up by Alexis McAlister.

Despite bagging the winner, Ian Wright was far from impressed with the attacker's overall performance in the encounter. The Arsenal legend aired his feelings while speaking to Premier League Productions, saying:

"You can see a bit of rust in Salah and his decisions have not been great. The chances he’s had, he’s not got his body around them, opened himself up and created the angle to get it past the goalkeeper. You can just see a bit of rust in him," he said.

Thanks to that result, Liverpool have climbed to the top of the table, waiting to see the outcome of the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal today to know whether they'll remain there or fall back to second.

Mohamed Salah's numbers for Liverpool so far this season

Despite his not-so-good outing versus Brighton, Mohamed Salah remains a key weapon in Jurgen Klopp's arsenal at Anfield. His strike today means that he's now raised his overall tally to 21 goals and 13 assists in 32 appearances for the Reds across all competitions this season.

That includes 15 goals and nine assists in 22 Premier League games, four goals and as many assists in seven outings in the Europa League as well as one goal in two EFL Cup matches and another one in the FA Cup.

Up next, Jurgen Klopp's men go head-to-head with Sheffield United at Anfield in the English top flight this Thursday (April 4) before facing off with Manchester United at the weekend. It remains to be seen how they'll fare in both games.