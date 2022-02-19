“You can see how frustrated, upset and angry he is” – Kevin Phillips explains what could lead to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's continuity at Manchester United beyond the current campaign will depend on who becomes the club's next manager. That's according to former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips, who believes the Portuguese will leave if he doesn't fit into the plans of the next manager.

Kevin Phillips told Football Insider:

“Ronaldo’s future depends on the next manager for me. Does Ronaldo fit into the new manager’s plan? The decision to go back to Manchester United was driven by his heart. You can only imagine the amount of goals he would have scored at Manchester City this season. I think he’d have scored around 30."

It's been a few tough weeks at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils failing to impress in recent weeks. Ralf Rangnick's men have won just one of their last three games across all competitions. Phillips claimed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be frustrated given the poor level at which his colleagues are performing.

He said:

“You can see how frustrated, upset and angry he is with the players around him at times. If he had his time again, would he go back? I would question that. The incoming manager will have an important say on Ronaldo’s future. Does he fit into his plans? If not I can see him and Cavani leaving at the end of the season.”

It is no secret that United are already considering multiple options as they look forward to appointing a permanent manager in the summer. The likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers are rumored to be on their radar. Only time will tell who will end up getting the nod.

What else is important to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?

It's been a few tough weeks for the Portuguese attacker

Manchester United will also presumably need to secure a Champions League spot to keep the Portuguese next term. It is quite obvious that the European elite tournament is the attacker's favorite competition.

The Red Devils will need to ensure they finish the season in the top-four zone of the Premier League table. As it stands, they occupy fourth position in the table with 43 points in 25 games. They are in a tight race with Arsenal, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

