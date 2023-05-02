“You can see how he’s flourishing now” – Jurgen Klopp claims Alexander-Arnold changing position has helped another Liverpool star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels Trent Alexander-Arnold's positional change has helped Fabinho return to his best.

Alexander-Arnold has been operating from a midfield hybrid role lately, which has triggered his best form following a lengthy period of struggle.

However, it's also benefitting Fabinho, who has been shunted back to the center of the midfield instead of playing from the right, allowing him to improve his form.

The Brazilian has had a poor campaign himself but has looked more like his former self lately as Klopp feels he's "flourishing" now.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp said (Rousing The Kop):

“The real reason for the improvement is the general defending. There are moments where we defend well and Trent can pop up in a different space. But it’s helped Fabinho as well. You can see how he’s flourishing now.”

Fabinho has garnered a WhoScored rating of over 7 in three of his last four games, while also bagging an assist in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

Speaking of Alexander-Arnold, he made only two assists in the first 29 Premier League games this season but has now bagged at least one in his last five appearances (6 in total).

Such tactical tweaks have helped the Reds improve their form. They have now won their last four league games to move into fifth position in the standings and are looking good for a Europa League spot.

Liverpool making strong finish to a disappointing campaign

Although Liverpool have blown hot and cold this season, they seem to have found some consistency of late.

The Reds have won four top-flight games in a row for the first time this season as Jurgen Klopp's troops overcame Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur in successive games.

This has seen the club climb from eighth in the table to fifth and put them on course for a place in the Europa League as fears of missing out on European football next season have been allayed.

Liverpool return to action on Wednesday against Fulham at Anfield.

