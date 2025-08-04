“You can see that he’s not in the perfect condition” - Ruben Amorim offers opinion on Manchester United signing Bryan Mbeumo after Everton draw

Ruben Amorim shared his thoughts on Bryan Mbeumo's performance on his unofficial Manchester United debut in their 2-2 draw against Everton. He highlighted that while the forward is still improving on his physical condition, he played well in the match.

The Red Devils have signed Mbeumo for a reported fee of £71 million, including add-ons, from Brentford. He started in United's final Premier League Summer Series fixture against Everton at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia, US, on Sunday.

Mbeumo played 45 minutes for Manchester United with Bruno Fernandes behind Matheus Cunha. He was involved in a move that led to a penalty that Fernandes converted in the 19th minute. After the game, Ruben Amorim shared his thoughts on the forward's performance, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think he played well. He needs to understand the position, the movements. But I think the first touch, the way he connects with one touch, opened a lot of space. You can see that he's not in the perfect condition physically, but he makes a lot of runs and that can stretch one team. So everything I was expecting he delivered."

Manchester United won the Premier League Summer Series with two wins and one draw in their three games.

Omera Berrada "cautiously optimistic" for Manchester United for upcoming season

The Red Devils had an abysmal 2024-25 season as they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win any trophy. They also failed to qualify for any European competition for the 2025-26 season.

However, Manchester United have had a good pre-season tour, as they beat West Ham United 2-1 and Bournemouth 4-1 before drawing 2-2 against Everton. The club's chief executive, Omar Berrada, spoke about the tour, new signings, and the upcoming season, and said (via manutd.com):

“The mood has been very good. The culture, the standards, the values, we are trying to ensure that we create a team spirit that allows the players to compete at the highest level. We have very high standards, Ruben is very clear about that and so is Jason [Wilcox].

"It is something we want to see with the players, with the staff, with everyone, because what we want to do is to win and to start winning titles as soon as possible. Of course, adding players helps. We have seen the arrival of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon. They have adapted really well ... so all of the signs are positive and we are cautiously optimistic. We hope we are going to have a great season.”

Manchester United will face Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 9 in their final pre-season friendly. They will then host Arsenal in their Premier League opener on August 17.

