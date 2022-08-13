“You can see how much he wants to be a player and wants to improve” – Jordan Henderson singles out ‘great lad’ at Liverpool for special praise

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has lauded the Reds' new signing Fabio Carvalho for his quality and potential. The 19-year-old is viewed as a 'big addition' to the squad by the Englishman, who sees a bright future ahead for the youngster.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Henderson said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I can see why he stood out at Fulham. He's quality, he's come in and settled really well. He looks at home, to be honest. He's really good technically and he's a great lad."

Carvalho has also drawn praise from Phil Thompson in the past:

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“He is going to be a star, I can tell you. He’s got so much ability and he will shock everybody.” Phil Thompson on Fabio Carvalho:“He is going to be a star, I can tell you. He’s got so much ability and he will shock everybody.” #lfc [off the ball podcast] Phil Thompson on Fabio Carvalho:“He is going to be a star, I can tell you. He’s got so much ability and he will shock everybody.” #lfc [off the ball podcast] https://t.co/7ZJSTNA664

Henderson also spoke about Carvalho's future. He added:

"You can see how much he wants to be a player and wants to improve, he'll be a big addition this season. Not only this season, in the future going forward. Hopefully he can hit the ground running and make a big impact for us this season." [sic]

The Reds signed the Portuguese international on a permanent transfer from Fulham for a £5 million fee earlier this summer, as per The Athletic. Carvalho had a productive season with 'The Cottagers' in the EFL Championship last year, bagging ten goals and eight assists in 36 appearances.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has also joined Henderson in his admiration for the youngster. Prior to Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham in the Premier League opener this season, the German manager shared his thoughts on the former Cottagers' forward. He said:

"Top player. I really love it. He's a massive talent and a really good kid." [sic]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addresses transfer plans amid injury crisis

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on injury crisis

Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed his thoughts on the squad's injury crisis following their 2-2 draw with Fulham. However, the German manager does not believe in unnecessarily splurging on transfer prospects this summer, unless it's for the 'right player'.

The mounting injury list comprises of Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, and also Thiago Alcantara, who featured in the side's starting XI against Fulham.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch CONFIRMED: Jurgen Klopp has been nominated for the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award. CONFIRMED: Jurgen Klopp has been nominated for the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award. #lfc [uefa] 🚨 CONFIRMED: Jurgen Klopp has been nominated for the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award. #lfc [uefa] https://t.co/CsJFFYPHIn

In a pre-match interview ahead of his side's fixture against Crystal Palace on Monday, August 15, Klopp said (via ESPN):

"We have injuries, that's how it is. It is a question of how long will the players be out. There are different solutions for it. One of them is the transfer market. That only makes sense if we can bring in the right player...the right player, not a player. In some cases it is not possible, in other cases extremely difficult." [sic]

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal