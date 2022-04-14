"You can see that he is not quite right"- Kevin Campbell warns Arsenal against 25-year-old Premier League star

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised the Gunners to drop their interest in Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The north London club are expected to sign a forward this summer to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon striker left the club by mutual consent during the January transfer window and joined Barcelona.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2016. The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, scoring 21 goals in 39 appearances, which earned him the Everton 'Player of the Season' award.

He enjoyed an impressive start to the 2021/22 season, scoring three goals in the club's first three league games. However, the striker has endured a disappointing campaign overall.

Calvert-Lewin was ruled out of action in August 2021 for four months due to a fractured toe. Since making his return, he has failed to score a goal and has provided just one assist in ten Premier League appearances.

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal should sign a top-class forward and should not spend big on a player who is out of form.

Campbell told Football Insider:

"Calvert-Lewin has to get himself going for Everton before thinking about transfers. This season has been such a difficult one for him. He's been back for a little while now and you can see that he is not quite right," .

"Arsenal cannot afford to be buying players who are out of form who cost huge amounts of money. We have to buy players who are ready to make an impact straight away. Players that are right on it. I'm not saying Calvert-Lewin isn't good but I'm sure there are better strikers out there that Arsenal could sign for cheaper as well. So I think that is the road they will go down."

Arsenal are desperately short of quality attacking options at the moment. Alexandre Lacazette has formed an impressive partnership with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard.

He has, however, scored just six goals in all competitions, whilst Eddie Nketiah is yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season.

Everton Blue Army @EvertonBlueArmy Arsenal have cooled their interest in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin. (Source: Telegraph) Arsenal have cooled their interest in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin. (Source: Telegraph) https://t.co/FJ1a5V4fpk

Benfica star Darwin Nunez has emerged a transfer target for Arsenal

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has emerged as one of the hottest properties in Europe. The 22-year-old has scored 32 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions this season.

He caught the attention of a number of the continent's top clubs thanks to his performances in the Champions League. He scored in both legs of the quarter-finals against Liverpool and has six goals in the competition..

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL



#CFC



football.london/arsenal-fc/tra… Darwin Nunez sends Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United 16-word message amid transfer links Darwin Nunez sends Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United 16-word message amid transfer links 👀#CFC football.london/arsenal-fc/tra…

According to ESPN, the Gunners have joined Manchester United in the race to sign the Benfica star. As per The Athletic, the Portuguese giants are set to demand a fee in the region of €70 million for Nunez this summer.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit