“You can see him settling quite comfortably” - Real Madrid star Rodrygo told 2 Liverpool players can help him at Anfield amid transfer rumors

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson opined that Real Madrid's superstar forward Rodrygo would settle perfectly into Liverpool's attack amid rumors linking him with a move to Anfield.

Rodrygo moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2019 in a reported €45 million transfer from boyhood club Santos. Despite some initial struggles, he has now established himself as a key player in Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

The Brazilian enjoyed his best ever offensive season last year, bagging 19 goals and 11 assists in 57 games for Los Blancos. Overall, he has netted 50 goals and assisted 40 times in 206 appearances for the Spanish giants.

With French superstar Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid almost imminent, Rodrygo could become the odd man out in the club's long-term project. Many top European clubs are keeping track of the Brazilian's situation, hoping that the club would be willing to part ways with him.

Liverpool is one of the clubs showcasing a great interest in Rodrygo, and Johnson believes that he would be a perfect fit for the Reds. Speaking to Betfred, he said that superstar forwards Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz would make the transition to Premier League football really easy for the 23-year-old. He said:

"He certainly looks like a player that would handle the Premier League, and excite the fans and with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz at Liverpool already, you can see him settling quite comfortably."

Rodrygo's current contract at Real Madrid lasts till 2028, making a cut-price deal unlikely for the forward. Therefore, if the club were to put him up for sale in the summer, the transfer offer that they would accept is speculated to be in the range of £85 million.

Real Madrid's £85 million demand for Rodrygo may force Liverpool to look towards three alternative players

Real Madrid will reportedly impose a hefty £85 million price tag on Rodrygo, which could force Liverpool to look elsewhere to bring a new attacker to the club, according to reports from Fichajes.net.

The report lists West Ham talisman Jarrod Bowen, Juventus' Federico Chiesa, and Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen as potential alternatives if the deal for Rodrygo falls through.

Expand Tweet

Bowen is enjoying a stellar 2023-24 season, bagging 18 goals and seven assists in 37 games for the Hammers. Malen is enjoying a bounce-back year in the Bundesliga, with 13 goals and five assists in 33 games across all competitions. Chiesa is returning from a long-term injury, but has still scored seven goals and assisted two in 23 Serie A games.

With star Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah's future uncertain at the club amid links from the Saudi Pro League, the management are looking to bring in a long-term replacement.

Liverpool's new coaching staff and management will have a huge task at their hands after Jurgen Klopp's departure at the end of the season with respect to transfer strategies and squad planning.