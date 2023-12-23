"You can’t afford to do that" - Manchester United legend Paul Scholes calls out Erik ten Hag for his 'naive' style of play away from home

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has criticized Erik ten Hag for starting only one holding midfielder for away matches in the Premier League since last season.

Scholes' comments came prior to the Red Devils' 2-0 defeat at West Ham United on Saturday, December 23. Ten Hag's side allowed the hosts to take 12 shots - one more than them - despite limiting David Moyes' men to 35% possession. Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus got on the scoresheet for the Hammers.

Despite Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay all starting in advanced areas, the visitors' attack didn't fare well either. They recorded just three shots on target, two fewer than their opponents, and created just one big chance.

Scholes felt Ten Hag's decision to start just one holding midfielder in away games is hurting Manchester United, and that seemed to prove true on Saturday as well. The footballer-turned-pundit said on TNT Sports (as quoted by the Mirror):

"They struggled last year in the big games last year and I also felt last year that it was naive going to good away grounds and playing with one holding midfielder and the rest being attacking.

"That is the way he (Ten Hag) wants to play, but when you go to big teams in England, you can’t afford to do that. He’s really struggled to get the balance right and they come to West Ham today, it’s another big game because you can guarantee they will be super organised."

Manchester United have now scored just eight times in nine Premier League away matches this term while conceding nine. They scored nine goals in three UEFA Champions League fixtures away from home, but also leaked 11.

United are currently in the midst of a rut across competitions, having failed to score in their last four matches. Three of those games have ended in defeat, nullifying the impact of an admirable 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in midweek.

For the stalemate against the Reds, Ten Hag notably started two holding midfielders in Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat. However, he has not used that combination from the start in any other game this term.

"He was very good" - Paul Scholes lauds Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo for display vs. West Ham

Kobbie Mainoo has notably been a rare bright spot for Manchester United this season, receiving praise across the board for his performances. The 18-year-old started and completed their Premier League encounter against West Ham United on Saturday.

Mainoo looked good once again, completing 60 of his 68 passes (88% accuracy), laying out a key pass and getting a shot on target. He also won a foul and eight of his 11 duels, while recording five tackles, two clearances and an interception.

However, he gave the ball away in the lead-up to West Ham's second goal, scored by Mohammed Kudus.

This brought him praise from Paul Scholes after the match, with the Manchester United legend saying on TNT Sports (via TBR Football):

“Kobbie Mainoo, I know he made a mistake, but I thought throughout the game, he was very good. He was very controlled, played above his years really.”

Overall, Mainoo has featured six times for the Red Devils across competitions this term, starting on four occasions.

