"You can’t always be relying on David de Gea" - Michael Owen's prediction for Manchester United vs West Ham United

Michael Owen has predicted his former team Manchester United to be held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways against Brentford with a 3-1 victory. The win was significant, as three youngsters - Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford - were on the scoresheet.

However, before that win, they had squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Aston Villa. Ralf Rangnick's side has been vulnerable at the back, and have relied heavily on goalkeeper David De Gea to bail them out of sticky situations. The 31-year-old Spaniard has made the most saves (82) in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United have been highly inconsistent in the Premier League this season, though. So Owen predicts they could drop points against West Ham. Writing for BetVictor, Owen said in this regard:

"After failing to hold on to a two-goal lead against Villa, Man United got the win over Brentford on Wednesday. They look in good form going forward, but they are conceding too many chances at the back. David De Gea has been in brilliant form in recent weeks, but you can’t always be relying on him to save everything."

Owen added:

"David Moyes must have been furious to lose to Leeds last week. The Hammers' top four push has stuttered in recent weeks, and they really can’t afford too many more slip-ups, particularly in games they are favoured in. I’d expect a response from West Ham here. Strangely, they often perform better against the big sides; it suits their style. I can see a 1-1 draw."

LiveScore @livescore The man keeping United's top four dream alive The man keeping United's top four dream alive 💭🙌 https://t.co/hDNHkxp5sn

Manchester United have a chance to leapfrog West Ham in the league standings

Manchester United and West Ham are currently involved in a closely fought race for the Premier League top four. The Red Devils are seventh in the standings, having accumulated 35 points in 21 games. West Ham, meanwhile, are fourth with 37 points.

United, therefore, have a realistic chance to leapfrog West Ham in the league standings if they secure a win at Old Trafford.

It's worth noting that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are in a better position to secure the final Champions League berth. Spurs are fifth, and are only a point behind West Ham. However, Antonio Conte's side have three games in hand over the Hammers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal, meanwhile, are sixth and level on points with United. The Gunners, though, have a game in hand.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Bhargav