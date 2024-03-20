"You can’t ask questions like that” - Sir Jim Ratcliffe responds when asked if he’ll call Jurgen Klopp to take Manchester United job

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was quick to sidestep a question about Jurgen Klopp possibly managing the Red Devils in the future.

On The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, Ratcliffe responded to a question about approaching Klopp for the United managerial role, saying:

"You can't ask questions like that Geraint!"

Reports in the English media suggest Erik ten Hag could be sacked at the end of the season. Ratcliffe reportedly wants a new manager in charge at Old Trafford, and the Daily Mail have linked them with Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and Roberto de Zerbi.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe picks his favorite Manchester United team

On The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, Sir Jim Ratcliffe was asked to name his favorite team at Manchester United. He swiftly named the 1998/99 treble-winning side, and revealed that he was in Barcelona when the Red Devils won the UEFA Champions League.

He said:

"I suppose that 1999 team. I was there in Barcelona for that. We should never have won it – we won it in the last three minutes. We didn't have Roy Keane or Paul Scholes, who I would say were the most significant players in the team. You saw it recently when Man City didn't have [Erling] Haaland or [Kevin] De Bruyne – the wheels did come off a little bit for Pep [Guardiola]. And yet we won that tournament in 1999 without Keane and Scholes, and you know, you've got to attribute quite a bit of that to Alex [Ferguson]. He was such a driver of his players, a great, great coach."

Ratcliffe added:

"I didn't actually see the match, but I read quite a bit about the 'Northern Derby' between Liverpool and City at the weekend. One of the commentaries I read was that only three or four of the Liverpool players would get into the Manchester City team, but Klopp has this ability to drive his players to a frenzy hasn't he? Total commitment on the pitch. And, you know, that's one of the things a good coach can do."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has bought 27.7 percent of Manchester United from The Glazers. He has complete control over the sporting side of the club and started his work in February.