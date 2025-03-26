"You can’t back it up on the field" - Lionel Messi's teammate slams Raphinha after Argentina's 4-1 win over Brazil 

Lionel Messi's teammate Leandro Paredes has slammed Raphinha following Argentina's recent victory over Brazil. La Albiceleste defeated A Selacao 4-1 at the Estadio Mas Monumental on Tuesday (March 25) when the two sides locked horns in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In an interview with Brazil legend Romario ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifying clash, Raphinha claimed that Brazil would beat Argentina on and off the pitch. The Barcelona star also boasted that he would score against the world champions.

However, none of Raphinha's claims came to pass as Brazil suffered a 4-1 loss to an Argentine side that was without their talisman, Lionel Messi. La Albicelestee dominated the match from the start and raced to a 2-0 lead in just 12 minutes, courtesy of goals from Julian Alvarez (4') and Enzo Fernandez (12').

Matheus Cunha pulled one back for Brazil in the 26th minute, but Alexis MacAllister restored his side's two-goal lead 11 minutes later. Giuliano Simeone sealed the win with a sublime strike in the 71st minute as Argentina recorded a resounding victory over their fierce rivals.

After the match, Paredes took a dig at Raphinha for his comments about Brazil beating Argentina and scoring against them. He said (via All About Argentina's X handle):

"You shouldn’t talk beforehand, especially when you can’t back it up on the field afterward. As soon as he [Raphinha] said that, we sent it to the WhatsApp group. We always do our talking on the field."

Raphinha had an underwhelming performance against Argentina. The 28-year-old winger created zero chances and landed only two shots, none of which were on target in 90 minutes on the pitch (via FotMob).

Argentina secure 2026 World Cup spot without Lionel Messi

Argentina will defend their world title next year as they have secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste thrashed Brazil 4-1 to maintain their lead atop the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier standings and book their spot at the Mundial.

The reigning world champions had defeated Uruguay 1-0 on Friday (March 21). Lionel Scaloni's side secured both wins without skipper Lionel Messi, who was ruled out of the squad due to an adductor injury.

La Abiceleste have recorded 31 points from 14 matches, eight points more than Ecuador in second place, with four matches to go in the qualifiers. Despite not featuring in their recent matches, Lionel Messi has been pivotal for Argentina in the qualifiers.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered six goals and six assists in nine qualification matches. He is expected to guide the team to defend their crown next year.

