“You can’t bet against him” - Rio Ferdinand makes confident prediction about Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah to surpass Thierry Henry’s goal-contribution tally in a single Premier League season. Henry is the only player in the history of the Premier League to have scored and assisted at least 20 goals in a single season.

Mohamed Salah has continued to play at a top level for Liverpool this term despite gradually nearing the twilight of his career. The Egyptian is currently leading the goalscoring and assists charts for the 2024/25 Premier League season with 19 goals and 13 assists.

Given Salah’s impressive run of form, Rio Ferdinand has backed him to finish the season with at least 20 goals and 20 assists — a feat only achieved by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Ferdinand told TNT Sports:

"The trajectory that Mo Salah is on right now, he surpasses that [Henry's record], it seems. Whether he can do that is a different story. You need a bit of luck in terms of staying fit and maintaining form.

"You need your team to keep providing you chances, and you to keep putting them on a plate for other people, but the form that he’s in, the run that he’s on at the moment, and the fact that they’re top of the league and are full of confidence, you can’t bet against him."

While Alan Shearer remains the player with the most goal involvements (47) in a single Premier League season, Henry is the only player to have scored at least 20 goals and provided 20 assists in a single EPL season.

The Frenchman achieved the feat in the 2002/03 season with Arsenal, scoring 24 goals and providing 20 assists. Henry appeared in 37 of Arsenal's 38 Premier League matches that term, getting involved in a goal every 75 minutes on average.

With 16 league games left for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah only needs at least two goals and eight assists to surpass Henry’s numbers.

Notably, Salah leapfrogged Henry into seventh place in the Premier League all-time goal-scoring list following his strike in the Reds' 4-1 win against Ipswich Town on Saturday, January 25. The Egyptian now has 176 Premier League goals, one more than Thierry Henry (175).

Mohamed Salah reveals the trophy he wants to win with Liverpool this year

Mohamed Salah said he wants to win another Premier League title with Liverpool before leaving the club. The Reds have only won the league title once in the Premier League era, which came in the 2019/20 season.

Their attempts to win it again have proved futile as they ended as runners-up in the 2021/22 season. Meanwhile, Salah is in the final year of his contract at Anfield. Speaking ahead of the game with Ipswich on Saturday, Salah claimed the EPL title is the most important to him this year. He said (via 90min):

"My motivation this year was really to win a trophy and be a big part of winning that trophy, especially the Premier League. I still believe that the team needs another trophy because almost half of the team that had been here when we won it has left. There is still me, Virgil, Trent, Ali, Joe and Robbo, so it’s five or six players left. So I think it's necessary to win another trophy before we all go.

"I think we need another one. We won almost everything but we won [the Premier League] only once so hopefully we can win it twice. It would be great."

