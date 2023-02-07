“You can’t buy history with money” – Gerard Pique and Kosmos Group slammed by tennis star Alexander Zverev 

Tennis star Alexander Zverev has criticized Gerard Pique's company, Kosmos Group, for changing the Davis Cup format, insisting that money cannot buy history.

Pique’s company Kosmos Group announced a 25-year $3 billion partnership with the International Tennis Federation to run the Davis Cup in 2018. The company changed the 123-year-old competition’s format, turning it into a FIFA World Cup-like event at the end of the season.

The fan turnout was low and many tennis stars refrained from participating, which compelled the ITF to prematurely end its partnership with the Kosmos Group in mid-January.

Alexander Zverev, who had been a vocal critic of the reforms, recently came out to explain why the new format of the Davis Cup did not work.

Zverev told the media during Germany's Davis Cup qualifier tie against Switzerland (via express.co.uk):

“You can't buy history with money. Sport thrives on emotion and the Davis Cup has always been the competition with the best atmosphere. We've all seen that the new format doesn't work.

“I think this competition needs to generate emotion through home and away games. I'm a fan of best-of-five-set matches. The ITF should involve players to make decisions.”

World No. 16 Alexander Zverev initially decided to stop participating in the most important team competition in tennis. He, however, quickly overturned his decision and made himself available for Davis Cup selection.

Gerard Pique’s parents cannot bear living next door to Shakira: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Hola, Pique’s parents do not wish to live next to the Barcelona legend’s former partner Shakira. The relationship between the ex-footballer’s parents and Shakira has reportedly been at an all-time low since the release of “Bzrp Music Sessions #53.” In the music video, Shakira collaborated with Bizarrap and directed pointed jabs at her former partner.

It has been reported that the Colombian has been blasting the song in her house since its release, making life difficult for the Spaniard’s parents. Shakira even put a life-size witch statue on her balcony, facing her former partner’s parents’ house, which made Pique’s mother uncomfortable. There were also fireworks outside Shakira’s home on her birthday (February 2).

Such behavior reportedly compelled the couple to consider moving. However, with Shakira set to leave for Miami in a few months, they are staying put for the time being.

She was expected to move to Miami on January 3, but her father William Mebarak’s health compelled her to stick around. Shakira is now likely to move to Miami in June.

