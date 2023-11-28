“You can’t control the atmosphere” - Ex-Manchester United coach issues warning to Red Devils ahead of Galatasaray clash

Former Manchester United coach Mike Phelan has advised the club's players not to get distracted by the atmosphere at Galatasaray during their upcoming Champions League game. He urged them to focus on their game and ignore the fans who will be trying to intimidate them at the airport and the hotel, along with the stadium.

Speaking about the 'Welcome to Hell' experience he had 30 years ago, the former Manchester United midfielder claimed that it was a lot of pressure from the rival fans. He was quoted by Planet Sport as saying:

"We arrived and they allowed everybody into the airport. There was a fair few there. I think they blocked it off with some glass, Perspex, something like that. There was a lot of police there, but they were just all shouting, jeering and holding these placards that we're going to die over there. An unusual welcome, put it that way. But there was a lot of intimidation really in the atmosphere at the airport. When we got to the hotel, exactly the same."

He added:

"Just play the game. The best place to be is on the pitch. Off the pitch is where frustrations are but on the pitch you are in control. On the pitch it is up to what you do, not necessarily what Galatasaray do. It's what you do. What is your game plan? Can you execute your game plan? Have you got the confidence to go there to get the result that you need?"

Manchester United go into the game in a must-win situation as a draw could see them knocked out of the Champions League if Copenhagen get a win over Bayern Munich while a loss would seal their exit. The Red Devils are at the bottom of the table and will face Bayern Munich in the final group game of the season.

Mike Phelan wants Manchester United's big guns to step up

Mike Phelan has urged the Manchester United stars to step up and deliver on the big stage. He belives the senior players need to play well to get them control of the game and said:

"Can your big players turn up? Because you need your big players. In big games and occasions, you need your big players. I think you've got to control the game because you can't control the atmosphere. You might be able to, in a little way, if your retention of the ball is good and you're not making mistakes, then you control the game, control the ball, and that can silence the crowd – don't encourage the crowd."

Manchester United lost 3-2 at home to Galatasaray earlier this season. They took the lead twice but ended up losing with Mauro Icardi scoring the winner in the 81st minute.