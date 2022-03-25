“You can’t give players what they want” – Michael Owen warns Liverpool over Salah contract demands that could become ‘disaster’ to Reds’ structure

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has urged his former side not to give in to the demands of star man Mohamed Salah over a new deal.

The Egyptian's contract with the club ends in 2023. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Salah has declined the Reds' most recent deal and talks have not been advancing since December.

Fabrizio Romano



Mo's priority is to stay - but not at current conditions. Let's see Liverpool next move.



Excl: Salah and his agent have no intention to accept current new contract bid from Liverpool. Talks have broken down since December, as things stand. Mo's priority is to stay - but not at current conditions. Let's see Liverpool next move.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the situation ahead of the Anfield outfit's game against Brighton & Hove Albion last week.

He said (via ESPN):

"Mo expects this club to be ambitious. We cannot do much more. It is Mo's decision. It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection. We just have to wait, there's no rush."

Owen believes succumbing to Salah's demands over a new deal will break the structure at the club. He feels that you can't just give what a player wants from a business perspective.

He told BBC Sport (via Empire of the Kop):

“You can’t give players what they want. The whole game would be a disaster if that was the case. Liverpool have got to run it as a business. They can’t, of course, give any player what they want because if you do then there are lots of other players in the squad that could be knocking on Jurgen Klopp’s door saying, ‘well, hang on a minute, if he’s on this then I should be on that’."

He added:

“Then the whole structure they’ve built so well over the years would fall apart.”

The club's recent handling of transfer business and contractual situations has been hugely praised. There is a structure at the club with regard to wages, outlays on particular types of players and the way in which they sell a player.

What is the state of play for Mohamed Salah and Liverpool?

Liverpool fans will be discouraged by lack of progress over a new deal

There is currently a hush over whether Salah will remain at the club or not.

Salah's contract runs until next year. But the lesser the progress is made in the renewal talks, the more it seems he is going to be exiting the club.

He has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus if he leaves the club. Daily Mail reports that the Old Lady are preparing a huge £10m-a-year offer to lure the Egyptian to the Allianz Stadium.

Liverpool's recent link to Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele and Leeds United's Raphinha only adds fuel to the fire over Salah potentially departing.

Ousmane Dembélé is on the agenda of Liverpool, as the Reds show interest on bringing the player who will be available on a FREE if Barcelona can't renew his contract. Dembele is eyeing a move to the Premier League.



Source: MD

Cadena SER reports that Dembele is drawing interest from Liverpool with his contract expiring this summer. He seems certain to leave the Nou Camp.

According to Express, the Reds have explored the possibility of signing Raphinha as well. However, they would face competition from Barcelona who could bring the Brazilian in as Dembele's replacement.

