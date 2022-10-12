“You can’t keep making wrong decisions like he’s doing at the moment” – Gabby Agbonlahor blasts Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for acting like a ‘petulant child’ while responding to Didi Hamann

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has lambasted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his harsh comments on former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann.

Hamann told talkSPORT that he believes Klopp's managerial position at Anfield is in jeopardy while criticizing his side's disastrous start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Hamann's comments were clearly not well received by the German boss as he furiously hit out at the 2005 UEFA Champions League winner. When asked about the same, Klopp told reporters (via GOAL):

"Who said that? Oh great, a fantastic source! Well respected everywhere!"

Agbonlahor then tore into the German for his ungenerous words. He told talkSPORT:

“I thought Jurgen Klopp was like a petulant child. Didi Hamann won the Champions League for Liverpool, had a fantastic career, if he can’t talk about Liverpool, then who can? Is it only Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush, Steven Gerrard, is it only certain players who can talk about Liverpool?"

The Englishman added in criticism of Klopp's decision-making in recent times:

“I think he’s losing his spark a bit Jurgen Klopp, he’s cracking under the pressure. Bringing your best player, your most influential player, in Mo Salah off when you need a goal against Arsenal – something’s not right there with Jurgen Klopp."

"It happened at previous clubs where his seventh season was his last one. Could it come at the end of the season where Liverpool don’t finish in the top four? Because I don’t think they will, that Jurgen Klopp leaves and Liverpool freshen it up?"

Agbonlahor admonishes Liverpool boss for his recent actions

The Englishman further went on to condemn the German boss for his egregious and impatient behavior towards the English media. Agbonlahor said:

“You can’t keep making wrong decisions like he’s doing at the moment. Snapping at the media? It was a perfectly honest question if they need a spark. Whether it’s Henderson getting a goal, Thiago creating an opportunity or Salah getting back to the Salah before his contract."

"That’s a harmless thing for Hamann to say, but for him [Klopp] to hit out as Hamann as a nobody..."

Advising the German coach to focus on football, he added:

“Even when he had a go at me talking about a totally different team, I think he’s losing it. He needs to work on his team playing good football.”

Agbonlahor then offered his opinion on the Reds' prospects this season under Klopp. He concluded:

"I think it’s getting to Jurgen Klopp. 14 points behind Arsenal, if someone told you that two years ago what would you have said? Liverpool have been outstanding since Jurgen Klopp arrived but now the decline is happening. Liverpool are declining."

"Other teams are getting better. Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United. Top four is not guaranteed for Liverpool.”

