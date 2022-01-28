“You can’t make me happier everyday” – Georgina Rodriguez responds to special birthday present from Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai

Taking a break after a demanding campaign with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken time out to celebrate the 28th birthday of his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez in Dubai. The star celebrated with his pregnant partner in the luxurious Middle Eastern city as she also celebrated a Netflix release.

During their time in Dubai, Ronaldo lit up the night sky and displayed a birthday message with his partner's image on the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. The gesture was greatly appreciated by Rodriguez, who took to Instagram to tell the Manchester United star, “You couldn’t make me happier” and gushing over the amazing display on her 28th birthday.

Ronaldo and his family are spending time in Dubai, with the Middle Eastern city being their preferred destination during Ronaldo's break from football this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has remained sensational on his return to Manchester. The Portuguese goal machine tops the Red Devils scoring charts with 14 goals in 23 appearances for United so far this season. United, however, have been disappointing, falling out of the title race early and now fighting to finish in the Champions League places despite Ronaldo’s goals. The Portuguese superstar will hopefully return refreshed and ready to help the Red Devils to a comfortable league position come the end of the season.

He called my phone, and I'll never forget: Rafael on Cristiano Ronaldo calling to convince full-back twins to join United

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

When Fabio and Rafael took the Brazilian league by storm, Manchester United were keen on snapping up the twins before Arsenal could. According to Rafael who spoke to UTD Podcast, it was Cristiano Ronaldo's call that convinced the duo to sign for the Red Devils:

"He called my phone, and I'll never forget that..."He just said: 'Ah, [Portuguese greeting]!’ I ran to my bus saying: ‘It's Ronaldo, it's Ronaldo! He's calling us to speak!’

"He just said: 'It's raining here, it's raining here in Manchester, like you know.' He said: ‘I call to say to you guys: sign for Manchester United. I know you are going to like it, etc. I could not believe [it]. It was amazing."

Fabio and Rafael eventually left Old Trafford, with the former leaving for Cardiff City in 2014 and the latter leaving for Lyon in 2015. Notably, though, it was Ronaldo who acted as an agent to make them United stars once upon a time.

Edited by Arnav