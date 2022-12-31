"You can’t question any of it" - Trent Alexander-Arnold jumps in defense of misfiring Liverpool star

Darwin Nunez's start to his Liverpool career has been described as "outstanding" by Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite the Uruguayan's inconsistent scoring record since his £64m transfer from Benfica.

While Nunez has faced criticism for not consistently finding the net, his overall performances have generally been impressive, especially according to his teammates.

Speaking after their 2-1 win over Leicester City, Alexander-Arnold hailed Nunez, stating that the striker should hold his head high (via Liverpool Echo):

"I think I speak on behalf of all the lads: he’s been, I think, outstanding since he came in."

"People will judge him on his goals and that’s part of being a striker, that’s part of life. But I think he can keep walking off the pitch with his head held high because he is getting in positions that are really, really hurting the opposition."

The right-back revealed how impressive Nunez has been in the final third for Jurgen Klopp's side:

“He’s such a threat, he’s getting in behind, he’s holding the ball up, he’s flicking balls on, he’s doing everything that the manager has asked of him. His pressing, his attitude, his desire, you can’t question any of it."

Trent Alexander-Arnold strongly believes Darwin Nunez will find his goalscoring boots again. The England international discussed the areas the striker has impressed in:

“You’ll get people who will say he’s missed a few chances and he's missed one-on-ones and maybe he should have tucked the second goal away, but he’s getting himself in those positions and when the goals do come, I’m sure they will come like London buses!"

The right-back continued:

"We’re just waiting for that but he’s a fantastic lad and he’s an outstanding player as well.”

Liverpool will be hoping Darwin Nunez can start finding the back of the net consistently

Prior to the World Cup break, Nunez had a streak of successful scoring, with seven goals in ten appearances. However, since then, injuries to both Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have resulted in Nunez playing on the left side of the Reds' attacking trident.

Coming in from the left has helped Nunez's overall game as he can better use his blistering pace, but he has found it harder to score from that position.

His all-round game has impressed his teammates, and there is little doubt at Anfield that he has the potential to become one of the Premier League's top forwards.

