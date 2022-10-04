“You can’t rely on him” – Jermaine Jenas urges Arsenal to sign new player in January instead of depending on 29-year-old star

Former Premier League footballer Jermaine Jenas has urged Arsenal to sign a central midfielder in the January transfer window.

The Englishman believes the Gunners can no longer rely on Thomas Partey, and has implored technical director Edu Gaspar to secure a replacement for the midfielder this winter.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport 'You can't rely on him': Jermaine Jenas insists Arsenal need to sign an extra midfielder to compete with injury-prone Thomas Partey trib.al/UHTqVRc 'You can't rely on him': Jermaine Jenas insists Arsenal need to sign an extra midfielder to compete with injury-prone Thomas Partey trib.al/UHTqVRc

He said on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel Vibe with Five (via Metro):

"You can’t rely on him [Partey]. If I was Edu that would be the first position I’m going for in January, or the summer [transfer window], because you can’t rely on him."

Jenas added:

"He is very important and you see the difference when he’s in there but the minute this thing starts to crumble, that position, [Gabriel] Jesus, and you end up with [Eddie] Nketiah, Fabio Vieira, this is a different game we’re talking about."

Partey has made five Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season. The Ghana international played an instrumental role in the Gunners' 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 1.

The Gunners midfielder stunned fans at the Emirates with an extraordinary goal from outside the box. Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus then scored a goal each to secure all three points for Arsenal.

The north London outfit are enjoying a great start to the 2022-23 campaign under Mikel Arteta. They have won seven of their opening eight Premier League fixtures and find themselves atop the league table.

Arsenal will look to continue their stellar form as they prepare to face Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday, October 9.

Arsenal midfielder reveals Thomas Partey's strike against Tottenham was planned

Martin Odegaard revealed that his Arsenal teammate's scintillating strike that opened the scoring in the north London derby was meticulously practiced and planned on the training ground.

Following the emphatic victory over the Lilywhites, Odegaard said (per the club's official website):

“It was a great goal. We knew before the game he was going to be free in those areas and we practised that a lot, to find him in those areas, and he made a great shot. I think he played a great game as well so a lot of credit to him, and of course the team.”

Arsenal @Arsenal



Our Player of the Match against Tottenham...



Thomas Partey 🗳 The votes are in!Our Player of the Match against Tottenham...Thomas Partey 🗳 The votes are in!🏆 Our Player of the Match against Tottenham...💫 Thomas Partey https://t.co/s7XShM8d8x

In a post-match conference, Arteta shared his thoughts on Partey's goal as well. When asked what pleased him the most about the midfielder's strike, he said (via Football.London):

"The moment that the ball was going into the net and I could see it was going into the net! And then of course the celebration."

Poll : 0 votes