“You can’t say no to a star like that” - Brazilian club’s coach responds to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumors

Brazilian side Botafogo coach Renato Paiva has responded to rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo joining the side this summer. The Portuguese legend's current contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr is set to expire in June 2025.

Paiva's comments came after the Spanish outlet MARCA reported on Sunday that Cristiano Ronaldo has an offer to join an unknown Brazilian side before the Club World Cup. The Portuguese superstar has yet to sign a contract extension with Al-Nassr, keeping speculation about his future open. Botafogo, alongside Brazilian sides Fluminense, Flamengo, and Palmeiras, are set to participate in the Club World Cup. Joining one of them could see Ronaldo return to European football to some extent.

In a recent press conference (h/t ESPN), Botafogo coach Renato Paiva was asked about the transfer rumors surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:

"Christmas is only in December ... But if he came, you can't say no to a star like that. I don't know anything. I'm just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would be good."

Paiva also indicated that Botafogo's owner, John Textor would be the right person to answer such questions and added:

"This question needs to be asked in another language."

Despite being 40, Cristiano Ronaldo has been doing his best for Al-Nassr. He has scored 33 times in 39 outings across competitions and is the highest scorer in the Saudi Pro League so far (23 goals). The legendary forward was also the highest goalscorer in the league last season with 35 goals. However, he has yet to lead the Knights of Najd to silverware since joining.

Cristiano Ronaldo halts contract extension talks with Al-Nassr amid poor results: Reports

Ronaldo - Source: Getty

According to reports from MARCA (h/t GOAL), Cristiano Ronaldo has halted talks of a possible contract extension with Al-Nassr after their poor performance this season. The decision reportedly came after the Knights of Najd lost 3-2 to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League last week.

Ronaldo's side is currently fourth in the league table with 64 points from 32 games. Moreover, they were eliminated from the AFC Champions League after a 3-2 loss to Kawasaki Frontale last month. The club is heading for another trophyless campaign, making Ronaldo reconsider his decision to extend his contract.

The Portuguese was reportedly ready to sign a two-year extension with Al-Nassr. However, the recent results have urged him to consider other options, with switching to another Saudi Arabian side also not ruled out.

