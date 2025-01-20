“You can’t say that… sometimes you just need to lie” - Liverpool legend slams Ruben Amorim for comments about Manchester United stars

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has slammed Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim for his comments following the Red Devils' 3-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. The Red Devils lost their seventh game under the Portuguese head coach on Sunday, January 19, leaving them at 13th in the league table.

Speaking after the game, Amorim said the team was probably the worst in the club's history.

"In [the past] 10 games in Premier League, we won two. Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that," said Amorim (via Metro).

He continued:

"We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you [media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines."

Nicol, however, was least pleased with his comments. Speaking to ESPN, as cited by Metro, he insisted that Amorim was wrong to make such a statement.

"I’m shaking my head. You can’t say that. For him to come out and say that, you just can’t do it. I don’t know what he thinks the reaction from the players is going to be after that. You just can’t say it. Sometimes you just need to lie," said Nicol.

The Red Devils return to action in the Europa League on Thursday, January 23, when they face Rangers at home.

How many games have Manchester United won under Ruben Amorim?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have played 15 games under Ruben Amorim, winning six and losing seven so far. The Red Devils have a 100% record in the Europa League under the Portuguese, winning both games.

However, their league form has been pretty poor. Amorim oversaw a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town at Portman Road in November in his first game in charge.

Since then, Manchester United have won just three of their 11 games under the Portuguese in the Premier League, losing six. The Red Devils have scored just 24 goals under Amorim, with their form in the final third leaving a lot to be desired.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled to impress so far, but Amad Diallo has been exceptional. The Ivorian has registered six goals and five assists from 15 games under Amorim.

