“You can’t stop him” – Bundesliga star delivers glowing verdict on ‘great guy’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Union Berlin defender Diego Leite has lauded his international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to BILD, Leite said that Ronaldo is on a different level as a player. He also went on to name the 38-year-old's strengths as an attacker:

"He's on a different level as a player. You can't stop him. He's very fast and technically adept with the ball; he always manages to get past you with the ball. It was a dream of mine to be in the national team when he's still there."

Further speaking about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's personality, Leite said:

“Ronaldo is a great guy with zero star airs. I was very happy to be able to train and play with him. He is very open and friendly, tries to help all players to move the team forward quickly. He told me that he always has an open ear for me, just like everyone else."

During his legendary career, Ronaldo has broken countless records and achieved spectacular feats, He's the greatest player to ever live, in the eyes of many.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been among the goals in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo made a record-breaking move to Saudi Arabia as a free agent after his Manchester United exit, joining Riyadh-based side Al-Nassr.

While the Saudi Pro League club look set to go trophyless this season, on a personal level, Ronaldo has been among the goals. Since making his debut for the Saudi Pro League club in January, Ronaldo has netted 12 times and provided three assists across competitions.

Apart from his exploits in club football, Ronaldo has also been in good form for Portugal. The 38-year-old - the record scorer in men's international football - scored four times in two games for Portugal. He netted braces against Luxembourg and Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in March.

