“You can’t throw that at a man like Salah” – Rio Ferdinand hits back at contract claim about Liverpool superstar

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has debunked suggestions that Mohamed Salah is at his best for Liverpool because he wants a new contract.

The Egypt international is having a phenomenal campaign that has seen him score 29 goals and provide nine assists in just 30 matches in all competitions. He has done this despite missing over a month of the campaign owing to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Some detractors have suggested the Liverpool talisman is this motivated because he wants to tie down a new deal at Anfield. However, Ferdinand rubbished such claims and said:

“If there are players out there doing that, then you don’t deserve to have a career in this beautiful game we love. That’s a disrespect. Your levels should be at the highest all the time. Salah has been on fire for four or five years. You can’t throw that at a man like Salah.”

Mohamed Salah was back among the goals as Liverpool came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Norwich City at the weekend. The victory saw the Reds extend their winning run to eight consecutive matches in all competitions. In doing so, they also cut Manchester City's lead in the Premier League to six points.

The Reds could blow the title race wide open if they secure maximum points when they host Leeds United on Wednesday.

Agreeing to a new contract with Mohamed Salah is a top priority for Liverpool

Salah will be out of contract at Liverpool in 2023.

Mohamed Salah's current deal with Liverpool will expire in the summer of 2023, which means he still has about 16 months left on his contract. While there might still be room for negotiations, time is fast running out and the Reds will be wary of losing their Egyptian star on a free next year.

The former Chelsea man has arguably been the most important player in the club's reascent to the summit of the domestic and continental game.

In light of this, it is imperative for the management to agree to a new deal with the 29-year-old.

Mohamed Salah is currently leading the way at the summit of the Premier League Golden Boot race with 17 goals. He will be looking to add to his tally for the season when Leeds United come visiting.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar