"You can’t trust them" - Gary Neville delivers grim verdict on 'inconsistent' Manchester United after 2-0 West Ham defeat 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was left frustrated following their 2-0 loss against West Ham United on Saturday, December 23. Neville was critical of the players for the loss and insisted that he was not surprised by the result at all.

The former England right-back claimed that the current set of Manchester United players could not be trusted and were letting the fans down. Neville also criticized the players for their inconsistency. He told Sky Sports, as quoted by Stretty News:

“It doesn’t surprise me at all. What we’re seeing from this team, under any manager in the last seven or eight years, is pretty much the same. You can’t trust them, they will let you down. They give you a glimmer of hope and then they go and lose a game they shouldn’t lose."

The former England full-back added:

“We’re watching an inconsistent bunch. Inconsistency is a really bad trait, in all walks of life.”

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus scored for David Moyes' side in the second half to inflict a 2-0 loss on Manchester United. This marked the eighth loss in the Premier League for the Red Devils this season as well as their 13th defeat across all competitions.

They have now dropped to eighth in the league table and are now set for a Boxing Day clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. West Ham, meanwhile, have moved to sixth in the table.

Manchester United target wants to join Tottenham despite interest from Erik ten Hag

In-form VFB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy reportedly wants to join Tottenham Hotspur despite interest from Manchester United. According to The Sun, the Red Devils have now identified Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri as an alternative to the Guinea international.

According to the report, Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his attack in January following his side's inability to find the back of the net on a regular basis. They have failed to score a single goal in their last four games across competitions and only bottom of the table Sheffield United have scored fewer goals than the Red Devils this season.

According to The Sun, Manchester United identified Guirassy as a possible solution to their goalscoring woes but the former Rennes attacker is likely to favor a move to Tottenham Hotspur. Guirassy has been excellent for Stuttgart this season, having found the back of the net 19 times in 16 games across competitions.

En-Nesyri, on the other hand, has been a key player for Sevilla over the last few years. The Morocco international has scored nine goals in 25 games in all competitions this season while also producing two assists.

