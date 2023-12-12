"You can tell he’s an experienced player" - Pundit impressed by Arsenal star's first-half performance in UCL fixture against PSV

Pundit Lucy Ward has hailed the performance of Cedric Soares in the first half of Arsenal UEFA Champions League clash at PSV on Tuesday (December 12).

Soares, making his first start of the season, did well to ward off an early wave of pressure from the hosts. That paid dividends, as Mikel Arteta's side went on to open the scoring through Eddie Nketiah in the 42nd minute.

The 32-year-old Soares has played three games across competitions, but none of them have come in the Premier League. Nevertheless, Ward praised the right-back for his positional awareness at the back as the Gunners successfully thwarted PSV's early pressure.

“Cedric’s started well," Ward told TNT Sports (via TBR). "You can tell he’s an experienced player. Getting in good positions, he’s intercepted a few times.

“He’s dealt with a bit of fire down that right-hand side for Arsenal as well, but that’s what PSV are all about. When they regain possession, can they get forward quickly in a limited number of passes?”

The Gunners have already won the group with a game to spare, so the result of the game will have no consequence for them in the group standings.

Arsenal manager rings the changes for PSV clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal came into the PSV clash with 12 points from five games, with their 6-0 home win over Lens on matchday five confirming their knockout passage as group winners.

Following a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa at the weekend, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta expectedly rang the changes. William Saliba, Gabriel and Kai Havertz were the only starters from the Villa game who took the field at Eindhoven from kick-off.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made his first start in the competition on his debut. Midfielder Jorginho captained the side. Mohammd Elneny made his first start in nearly a year, while Cedric Soares and Jakub Kiwior started at the back.

The attack comprised Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson. First-team regulars Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus statrted on the bench.