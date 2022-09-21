"You can think I'm grumpy or bossy - my kids also complain about me at home" - Bruno Fernandes responds to claims that he could succeed Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal captain 

As Cristiano Ronaldo has just a few years left as Portugal captain, Bruno Fernandes has been tipped by many to take over the armband in the near future. However, the Manchester United midfielder has made it clear that he isn't looking forward to such a role with the national team.

After clocking 37 in February, Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing the end of his football career. Bruno Fernandes has been highlighted by many as the perfect option to become Portugal's next captain due to his vocal nature and leadership attributes.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the midfielder is prepared to take on such a gargantuan role anytime soon.

At a press conference ahead of Portugal's clash with the Czech Republic this Saturday (September 24), Fernandes insisted that he doesn't consider himself a leader. The midfielder said, as quoted by Record:

"I don't do such long-term projects. I don't consider myself a leader, but a person who acts naturally. I react a lot to the surface, it's my way of being in football and in life. I like to help, be critical, improve and to improve others."

"That everything around me is the best possible. I try to make the game flow more, that my teammates have the confidence to give their best. It's my way of being. I don't do it to want to lead or be a leader."

Fernandes went on to state that he's been this way from his childhood days and even his family complains about it. He also added that his priority is to continue helping the national team, whether or not he has a leadership role. The Manchester United midfielder said:

"I've always been like that, since I was a kid. You can think I'm grumpy or bossy - my kids also complain about me at home. Everyone has their own way of being. What I want most is to be here in 2024 and help the team, regardless of to be a leader or not."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in Portugal's squad for upcoming games

The duo continue their relationship at club and national team level.

Both Ronaldo and Fernandes made Fernando Santos's Portugal squad for the UEFA Nations League games this week. The Manchester United duo are expected to face the Czech Republic in their first game this weekend before clashing with Spain next Tuesday (September 27).

It is worth noting that Ronaldo hasn't been at the top of his game since the season kicked off, scoring just one goal so far. Fernandes has also hit the back of the net just once for United this season.

