"You can write that if you want" - Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp aims dig at Manchester United amid club's recent struggles

Former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has taken a dig at Manchester United. He also reflected on his time as a coach and how the praise or criticism often works in extremes.

Klopp was appointed Liverpool's head coach in 2015 and won seven major trophies before leaving in 2024. He also reached multiple finals, including three UEFA Champions League finals, of which they won one. He is now the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the German took a dig at United while outlining his role at Red Bull. He is tasked with making the Red Bull clubs as competitive as possible with new and in-house talent. He said about the challenge of the role:

“We are not the final destination. We are not Liverpool… or in former times Man United! You can write that if you want.”

He also added about his time as a head coach:

“I want to instil this (stability); more trust, going through the hard times. If you are convinced, then you are convinced. The world is like that: ‘Oh my God, you are great!’ Then it is, ‘Oh no! You’re sh*t.’ There’s no grey area anymore. And very often life is grey.”

Klopp managed 21 games against Manchester United across competitions, winning seven, losing five, and drawing nine.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says Ruben Amorim and Manchester United must part ways

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season and failed to win a trophy. They have only won two of their seven games across competitions this season. They were eliminated from the EFL Cup in the Second Round, losing on penalties against League Two side Grimsby Town.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports that the Premier League giants must sack head coach Ruben Amorim.

"This has been a disaster for Manchester United but also for Ruben Amorim," Carragher said. "What he did at Sporting Lisbon was fantastic. He looked like the next big thing as a manager. But bringing a manager like that in with the system he plays I don't think ever suited a club like Manchester United with the traditions at Manchester United."

"The quicker they make the decision on the manager the better for everybody because like I said it has been a disaster for the club and the manager. We are just waiting for the inevitable, unfortunately, because you don't want people to lose their jobs. But this has to end as quickly as possible," he added.

The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League standings, eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

