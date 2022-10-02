"You can't catch that" - Dimitar Berbatov praises Arsenal star after Tottenham Hotspur win

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey for his opening goal in his team's recent 3-1 win against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners consolidated their position at the top of the Premier League table with their seventh win in eight matches at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (October 1). Partey opened the scoring before Harry Kane leveled things from the penalty spot in the first half.

Gabriel Jesus put his team ahead four minutes after the break, while Emerson Royal was sent-off in the 62nd minute.

Granit Xhaka doubled the lead for the hosts five minutes later and secured a morale-boosting victory in the first north London derby of the campaign.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (via HITC), Berbatov claimed that Partey's right-footed shot from outside the box in the 20th minute of the match was unsavable.

He elaborated:

"Even if you have ten behind the ball, when we face a good team with great players, then this can happen. Look at that finish. You can't catch that."

Speaking post-match, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard lauded Partey for both his goal and performance.

He said (via Metro):

"It was a great goal. We knew before the game he was going to be free in those areas and we practised that a lot, to find him in those areas, and he made a great shot. I think he played a great game as well, so a lot of credit to him."

A powerful holding midfielder, Partey has been a first-team starter for Mikel Arteta's side since arriving from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in 2020.

The 29-year-old Ghanian has started five Premier League matches this season. He recently recovered from a minor thigh injury.

Arsenal are next scheduled to face Bodo/Glimt in their second UEFA Europa League fixture at home on Thursday (October 6).

Gabriel Agbonlahor backs Arsenal to sign new midfielder in January

Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor asserted that Arsenal need to dip into the transfer market for a fit and reliable midfielder in January.

He said:

"Arsenal might look in January and think, 'You know what, we've got a really good chance this season of finishing in the top four.' And they will have to go out and get one. Their fans were very upset when the window closed and they didn't get one."

He continued:

"Thomas Partey is always going to be injured. He's very injury prone. [Granit] Xhaka's been outstanding, [Albert Sambi] Lokonga is still up and coming but they need one more."

Earlier this summer, the Gunners were in pursuit of Leicester City's Youri Tielemans and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz. Whether the club will renew their interest in the midfielders remains to be seen.

