"You have been cocky all year" - Peter Schmeichel tells Jamie Carragher to 'tone it down' for Manchester United and Arsenal comments 

Peter Schmeichel has taken a dig at Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher after he mocked Manchester United and Arsenal for not playing in the Champions League next season.

The two Premier League icons both watched the Reds suffer a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the European Cup final on May 28. Vinicius Junior's goal and a string of stunning saves from Thibaut Courtois gave Real Madrid their 14th title.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Tough one to take last night but credit to Real Madrid, their name was on the cup after the CL run they’ve been on. @LFC have lost 4/63 this season so you can’t really ask for much more than that. Friends & family tear gassed on the way out, shocking set up @UEFA Tough one to take last night but credit to Real Madrid, their name was on the cup after the CL run they’ve been on. @LFC have lost 4/63 this season so you can’t really ask for much more than that. Friends & family tear gassed on the way out, shocking set up @UEFA

Carragher attempted to console himself by taking aim at United and Arsenal playing Europa League football next season, something which Schmeichel wasn't having.

As per HITC Sport, the feisty conversation on CBS Sports started when former Manchester City defender Micah Richards was asked about Cityzen's European hopes for next season. He replied:

“I am not getting involved in the chat. Game by game."

“I’m not getting too excited. We have been there and lost. Semi-final and final the year before. I am going to be humble this time.”

Carragher then replied:

“Well, it’s not going to be Manchester United or Arsenal is it?!”

Schmeichel took issue with the former England defender's jibe as the Premier League Hall of Famer stated:

“You support a really, really good domestic team. So, just tone it down. You have been cocky all year.”

Carragher was determined to have the last word on the matter as he came back:

“Is he (Schmeichel) going to do the Europa League or the Champions League next season (as a pundit for TV)?”

sic @Iadybrds Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen are the perfect examples of why footballers shouldn’t always been considered as pundits. Their comments on Real Madrid this season have been absolutely delusional and biased.



We need less of them and more Rio Ferdinand and Thierry Henry. Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen are the perfect examples of why footballers shouldn’t always been considered as pundits. Their comments on Real Madrid this season have been absolutely delusional and biased.We need less of them and more Rio Ferdinand and Thierry Henry.

Carragher mocked for prediction after Real Madrid's Champions League victory following Manchester United and Arsenal dig

Following the final whistle in Paris on May 28, footage has emerged of Carragher making a spectacularly poor prediction earlier in the season.

According to The Independent, while on television punditry duty, Carragher was quoted as saying:

“This Real Madrid team will not win the Champions League, absolutely no chance”.

Naturally, the clip went viral online, with Carragher mocked by many of his former teammates and rivals for the incorrect prediction.

Los Blancos' victory over Jurgen Klopp's team capped off one of the most incredible Champions League journeys in the competition's history. Madrid looked down and out in all three of their knockout games against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, before pulling off incredible comebacks each and every time.

Many in the Galacticos squad claimed a record-equalling fifth Champions League triumph, including Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Marcelo.

