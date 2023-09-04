"You have to come and believe it" - Tata Martino insists Lionel Messi 'changed' MLS after witnessing atmosphere in New York and Los Angeles

Inter Miami coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino recently hailed the tremendous impact that Lionel Messi has made in the MLS. Martino has been stunned by the atmosphere he witnessed during Miami's recent matches in New York and Los Angeles.

Messi mania has hit the United States as megastars have been in attendance to watch the Argentina captain in flesh on a consistent basis. Messi hasn't disappointed with his dazzling displays on the pitch. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has racked up impressive numbers since his Inter Miami debut, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 11 matches.

Speaking about Messi's impact, Martino said after the 3-1 win against LAFC at the BMO Stadium (quote as per AS USA):

“The atmosphere in New York and the two days we’ve been in Los Angeles, are the most I’ve been able to see."

He added:

“In other cities like Cincinnati or Nashville, I didn’t go out so much and I couldn’t observe it. But in these two cities, the truth is that what Leo Messi’s arrival in MLS has caused is something that is very difficult to describe in words. Messi has changed MLS. You have to come and believe it.”

While Lionel Messi didn't get on the scoresheet against LAFC, he provided two assists. The 36-year-old will now head to international duty as he will captain La Albiceleste for their upcoming Copa America 2024 qualifiers.

Tata Martino said the game against LAFC was Inter Miami's best performance since Lionel Messi's arrival

While Inter Miami have already won the Leagues Cup, Tata Martino thinks that the win against LAFC marked the team's best performance of the Lionel Messi era so far.

LAFC are an MLS heavyweight, boasting names like Carlos Vela, Giorgio Chiellini, and others in their ranks. Hence, the win against them was a satisfying one for Martino as his words echoed (via the aforementioned source):

“We have had many tough games. I think that because of the level of the opponent, tonight’s game was the most complex and the one in which we competed the best. In other matches, we have even been outplayed at times. In today’s match, we competed well. I value it all the more because LAFC is a very good team.”

Inter Miami, however, will be without Lionel Messi for the upcoming clash against Sporting Kansas City. The talismanic number 10 could also miss the game against Atlanta United on September 16.