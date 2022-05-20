"You cannot control it" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to Patrick Vieira kicking Everton fan to the ground during 'dangerous' pitch invasion

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shared his perspective on the recent altercation between Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and an Everton fan. The Spaniard called for measures to minimize such incidents.

It was a wild scene at Goodinson Park last night (May 19) when the Toffees ensured their top-flight status for next season with a comeback win against the Eagles. The home supporters invaded the pitch twice, first in the 85th minute as soon as Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave his side the lead with a header.

Vieira was visibly upset on the touchline and expressed his frustration to referee Anthony Taylor. Then, at the final whistle, fans at Goodinson Park rushed the field, lighting up flares and celebrating the 3-2 win with their players.

Vieira had to cross the length of the pitch to move to the dressing room. While the Arsenal legend took the long walk, he was confronted by an Everton fan. The Frenchman was on the receiving end of some inappropriate gestures, and in the heat of the moment, tried to kick down the perpetrator.

Mikel Arteta, while addressing the press (via Football London) ahead of the final fixture of the season, commented on the incident and said:

"We have to stop it and we have to minimize the risk and exposure of players and staff in this situation because you cannot control it. When there are so many people involved, it becomes dangerous."

Speaking after the game, Toffees manager Frank Lampard spoke about the incident and said, via Firstpost:

"I feel for Patrick. I didn’t get him at the end. I would have said, ‘Come in with us." Although he might not have wanted that. Of course, he ran 80 yards across the pitch and it’s not easy.”

Lampard also defended the Everton faithful and tried to reason out their invasion.

“It was pure elation of fans who have come on the pitch after avoiding relegation. If it is done in the right way, let them stay on the pitch, let them have their moment. As long as they behave, no problem.”

Arsenal take on Everton in their final clash of the Premier League

After back-to-back defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, the Gunners, who were the favorites to finish in fourth, are likely to miss out on Champions League football. Antonio Conte's men have a two-point cushion over Arsenal in fourth place and will face rock-bottom side Norwich City on the final day of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side will clash against Everton at the Emirates on the same day. The Toffees will have less riding on this game as they have ensured they will not be relegated. Meanwhile, Arsenal have qualified for the Europa League and are guaranteed a fifth-place finish.

However, if the Gunners are to qualify for the Champions League, they need Spurs to lose at Norwich City and also have to pick up all three points against Everton.

