“You cost us three points”, “Making my eyes bleed” - Fans slam ‘wasteful’ Arsenal star after 1-0 loss to Aston Villa

Arsenal's recent run of top form in the Premier League was overshadowed by a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa. This loss, a significant blow to their Premier League campaign, saw them fall from their position at the top of the table. While the fans were not pleased with the general performances of their players, it was Gabriel Martinelli's wasteful showing that made them angry.

The Gunners entered this clash riding high on the euphoria of their recent win at Luton Town. However, their aspirations were quickly dampened by Aston Villa's formidable home record, with the match marking their 15th consecutive win at Villa Park.

The only goal was a masterful six-minute strike by Villa captain John McGinn, which set the tone for a match where Arsenal's offensive efforts were largely fruitless. Both Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus challenged Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during various points in the first half. Yet, the Gunners found it challenging to maintain consistent pressure.

The second half saw Arsenal assert more dominance, yet their efforts were in vain. Odegaard's missed opportunity and Kai Havertz's disallowed goal were all a part of the near-misses and frustrations the Gunners had to deal with.

Among the players, Gabriel Martinelli's performance stood out - but for the wrong reasons. The winger struggled to navigate Villa's defensive strategies, often misjudging his runs and lacking precision in the final third. His inability to complete any of his six attempted dribbles only compounded Arsenal's woes.

Fans, quick to express their discontent, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to slam the Brazilian winger and voice their criticisms of his lackluster performance. One fan angrily stated:

“You cost us three points”

Another fan said:

"Making my eyes bleed”

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Arsenal feeling the absence of Granit Xhaka: Mikel Arteta

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has openly acknowledged the void left by Granit Xhaka's departure from the club. In a candid discussion with Sky Sports, Arteta expressed his admiration for the Swiss midfielder (via Daily Post):

“He was a huge player for us. We miss Granit, yes. I miss him as well because I love him as a person."

Xhaka left the club following what was arguably his finest season. He notably played an impressive 297 games for the Gunners since 2016, eventually making the move to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

To fill the void left by Xhaka, Arteta opted for Kai Havertz, a move that represented a significant gamble for the club. Acquired in a £65 million deal, the former Chelsea man initially struggled to find his footing in his new role. However, Havertz is now showing signs of acclimatization, evidenced by his three goals in his last five appearances.