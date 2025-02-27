“You can't cut the sandwich without a knife after all” - Ex-Arsenal CEO delivers verdict on sacking Mikel Arteta after Gunners slip up in title race

Former Arsenal executive Keith Edelman has claimed that the calls to sack Gunners manager Mikel Arteta are unjust. The English businessman opined that the administration cannot blame the Spaniard for the side's poor form when they have failed to strengthen their squad.

Edelman was the managing director and CEO of Arsenal between 2000 and 2008, a glorious period in the North London side's history. During his time at the club, they won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups. They also made the Champions League final in the 2005-06 campaign, which they lost to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Since Arteta's appointment in 2019, the Gunners have seen a significant uptick in results and form. They have consistently competed against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

However, the results have not been reflected in the form of titles for Arsenal. Under the Spaniard, they have only won one FA Cup title and two Community Shield titles. Owing to this lack of silverware, many fans have called for him to be sacked, which Edelman has opined would not be the right decision.

Speaking to Express Sport, he said:

"I think it's a bit extreme. My feeling is Arteta is not responsible for the recruitment of new players and bringing a new squad in, that's not what his role is. He's not a director of football and it's probably quite unkind (to call for the sack) if you're not given the tools for the trade. You can't cut the sandwich without a knife after all."

"I haven't met him, but I've watched his football. I think he's taken the club a long way, but they need to step up to the last one, which is to win the Premier League. That's always the challenge," Edelman added.

With 54 points in 27 games, Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League standings, a staggering 13 points behind leaders Liverpool (with a game in hand).

"We need to be ready" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta urges side to focus on UCL after dismal 0-0 draw vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta implored his side to focus on the Champions League after their disappointing 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest in the EPL (February 26).

With a plethora of star forwards like Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka sidelined with injuries, the Gunners have looked toothless in attack of late. Playing with midfielder Mikel Merino up top, the Gunners managed just one shot on target against Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Speaking after the game, Arteta urged his side to put the result in their rearview mirror and focus on the first leg of their UCL Round of 16 clash against Dutch side PSV. He said (via Belfast Telegraph):

"It's about what we can do... That's the only thing we can control. Today we dropped two points which is very painful again and we have to step up. We have the Champions League, we have a beautiful competition in front of us and we need to be ready for Tuesday."

Arsenal will take on PSV at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on Tuesday (March 4).

